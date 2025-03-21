17 held in Southern Division

A warrant operation held across all stations within the Southern Division from 11 am on March 20 to 6 am on March 21 led to the arrest of 17 suspects.

Twelve were arrested on affiliation warrants, two for time-allowed commitment warrants, and one for a first-instance warrant.

Snr Supt Kirk co-ordinated the operation, which included officers from the division.

A statement from the police on March 21 said the service remains committed to maintaining law and order through strategic operations, including the enforcement of outstanding warrants.

No further information was given.

