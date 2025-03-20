Young to request high-level conversation on UK visa

Prime Minister Stuart Young - Faith Ayoung

Prime Minister Stuart Young said he will be requesting a high-level conversation with the UK government about its requirement for TT citizens to obtain a visa to travel to or through the UK.

He made the statement at the post-Cabinet media briefing on March 20 at Whitehall when asked how the process was going.

“Minister (Amery) Browne out of the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs would have told you all and it continues to be the case, we have been engaged with the UK government at different levels.

“I am hoping to have a conversation at a higher level, based on the office I now hold, and we’re going to be making that request. We will continue to do all that we can to have that issue addressed.”

Young reiterated his position that he did not think the position was a justified one, but realised it was a sovereign issue every nation was entitled to take.

In a WhatsApp message to Newsday enquiring about any progress that had been made, Browne said, “We continue to advance our position on this matter.”

The announcement by the UK government on March 12 to impose an immediate visa requirement for TT nationals came as a shock to many, especially those who had already made travel plans or were in transit.

Browne has formally complained to UK High Commissioner Jon Dean about the matter.