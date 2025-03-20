Young discusses Concordat with religious leaders

Prime Minister, Stuart Young speaks at the Post-Cabinet media briefing at Whitehall, Maraval Road, Port of Spain on March 20, 2025. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

PRIME Minister Stuart Young says issues relating to the Concordat were discussed when he met with the leaders of religious organisations at Whitehall on March 19 to discuss reform of the education system.

He made this comment at a post-Cabinet news conference at Whitehall on March 20.

The Concordat is a 1960 agreement between the government and religious bodies (Presbyterian, Muslim, Hindu, Anglican, and Catholic) that governs the relationship around denominational schools, ensuring their religious character and giving religious bodies control over curriculum and student selection.

The Concordat was created to mollify the conflict between churches that wanted their schools retain their moral and religious character and the State's creation of standard, bureaucratic uniformity in the school system.

It specifically noted that unless allowed by the relevant church board, "The religion of the particular denomination which owns the school will be taught exclusively and by teachers professing to belong to that domination."

>

Young said at the meeting on March 19, he sought to get an understanding from religious leaders about questions around the Concordat.

"That is why I wanted to meet with them."

In a Facebook post before the March 19 briefing, Young gave some details about the meeting.

"I shared my aspirations for the advancement towards a more modern, holistic and inclusive education system in Trinidad and Tobago. The meeting’s discussions focused on addressing critical challenges within the current education landscape including, staffing of vacancies, the need for more social workers/guidance counsellors and schools’ infrastructure.

In response to claims from Spiritual Baptists they were not invited to the meeting, Young said the meeting dealt with denominational schools which are part of the Concordat.

He added he will meet with the Spiritual Baptists to get their views on reforming the education system.

Young said on March 22, he will host a reception at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's for the Spiritual Baptists ahead of Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day on March 30.

Some representatives of the groups who attended the meeting and speaking on condition of strict anonymity, said the Concordat was discussed.

One representative said, "It was recommended that the Concordat be make Law and changed from an agreement. Further discussions on this topic is needed but no confirmed decision on the suggestion."

>

Another said vacancies, school infrastructure and expansion of student support services were discussed.

A third representative said, "These matters were raised and discussed with the promise of looking into all possible options to have them rectified once the resources are accessible."

This person added, "The Prime Minister has agreed to further discussions with the various denominational boards in the not too distant future."

Young's meeting follows a recent High Court dismissal of a complaint by the Presbyterian Board against the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) over its advertising of vacancies for Teacher I (Primary) in denominational schools. The Catholic Education Board of Management was an interested party in the case.

The boards contended that based on the Concordat and established practice, applications for teachers were first made to them and their recommendations were made to the Education Ministry and the TSC. The court ruled that the TSC was not bound to accept recommendations from denominational boards.