Williamsville shooting victim released from hospital

The San Fernando General Hospital. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

One of two victims of an early-morning shooting on March 19 have been discharged from hospital while the other remains warded in stable condition.

A witness told police they were celebrating the birthday of a 34-year-old mechanic at his Williamsville home when around 1.15 am a masked gunman approached the group and opened fire.

The witness said the group ran but the mechanic and a 21-year-old labourer collapsed a short distance away.

The mechanic was grazed in his head while the labourer was shot in his chest.

They were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where the mechanic was discharged while the labourer remained warded.

Police recovered one spent nine-millimetre shell.