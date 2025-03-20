What exactly to vote on?

Prime Minister Stuart Young - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: With Prime Minister Stuart Young officially calling the general election for April 28, TT finds itself on a fast-tracked electoral timeline. Nomination Day is just two weeks away.

While the ruling PNM has revealed its full slate of candidates, the UNC and other parties including Mickela Panday’s Patriotic Front have taken a more measured, some might say secretive approach, revealing only a fraction of their candidates.

Young, in his PNM roll-out speech on Sunday, assured the public that the party’s manifesto would be unveiled in the coming days.

However, as of now, there remains an unsettling lack of clarity on policy direction, not just from the PNM but, from all major political players.

Other than public responses to unfolding events, neither the UNC nor any of the smaller parties have presented voters with a clear blueprint for the country’s future.

This begs the question: In a little over six weeks, what exactly are voters being asked to vote on? Elections are meant to be a contest of ideas, policies and leadership visions.

Yet, with no national debates and little substantive engagement from sitting MPs or prospective candidates on their plans for governance, the electorate is being left in the dark.

The UNC, after spending the last decade calling for elections at every possible moment, has yet to articulate what they would do differently if returned to office. The silence is glaring, particularly when considering their last term in power ended in controversy and public dissatisfaction.

The smaller parties face an uphill battle not only in getting their messages across but in proving they are viable alternatives to the entrenched two-party system. Panday’s Patriotic Front, for instance, has spoken about “returning power to the people,” but tangible policy proposals remain scarce.

Snap elections are not new to TT, the region, or the global political landscape.

In 1995, then-PM Patrick Manning called an early election in what was widely seen as an attempt to consolidate power. Instead, the gamble backfired, leading to a hung parliament and an eventual coalition government between the UNC and the NAR.

In 2010, then-PM Manning once again opted for an early election, only to see the PNM suffer a significant defeat to the Kamla Persad-Bissessar-led UNC.

In the Caribbean, Barbados PM Mia Mottley called a snap election in 2022, winning all 30 parliamentary seats for a second consecutive time. While this secured her dominance, critics argued the snap election limited the opposition’s ability to mount an effective campaign.

Internationally, former UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s decision to call a snap election in 2017 was intended to strengthen her Conservative government’s mandate for Brexit negotiations. Instead, it resulted in a hung parliament, weakening her leadership and forcing her into a fragile coalition government.

Closer to home, Guyana’s 2020 snap elections came after a no-confidence vote against the government, leading to political uncertainty and a prolonged legal battle before results were finalised.

The parallels are clear: snap elections often serve the interests of the governing party, but they can also backfire if the electorate perceives them as a means to avoid scrutiny or meaningful debate.

Young must contend with the fact that his elevation was not through a national vote but via an internal party process. While his decade-long service to the country is acknowledged, there remains a lingering sentiment among some members of the public that former PM Dr Rowley should have announced his resignation date and called a national election rather than leaving the choice of leadership to an internal party conclave, reminiscent of a papal selection.

With just over six weeks to go, the public is left wanting.

Voters deserve to know how each party plans to address crime, economic growth, energy security, healthcare and education. Yet, with the official campaign period truncated and shrinking rapidly, it remains to be seen whether real policy discussions will take place or if this election will be reduced to sound bites and party loyalty.

If democracy is to be truly served, the political class must step up quickly. It may be too late now, but I believe voters should demand debates, policy outlines, and a clear articulation of how each party plans to lead.

NGOs can yet play a role enhancing voter awareness by hosting candidate forums in the coming weeks, facilitating debates and providing unbiased policy analysis. They can educate communities on proposed MP representation through outreach, digital campaigns and even fact-checking initiatives.

By promoting civic engagement and transparency, NGOs need to empower voters to make informed decisions in this national election. Otherwise, the country risks walking blindfolded into one of its most critical periods.

JASON BROOKS

Via e-mail