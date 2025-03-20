UK visa, an indictment against PNM government

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: The UK’s decision to impose visa restrictions on TT nationals is a disgraceful diplomatic failure and betrayal of the historical relationship between both nations.

This move which forces citizens to apply for visas before travelling to the UK, is a direct result of poor representation by the Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne and overall, the PNM administration.

Their inability to defend the rights and privileges of Trinbagonians on the world stage has led to this humiliating blow.

TT was once a British colony and for centuries, our people contributed immensely to the UK’s economic and social framework.

Before the arrival of indentured labourers, enslaved Africans endured brutal conditions under British rule, working under slavery to build the very foundations of the colony’s wealth.

Even after emancipation, former slaves were forced into poorly paid labour under oppressive conditions. The introduction of indentured labourers from India in the late 19th century only continued this exploitation, as they were subjected to difficult conditions with meagre wages, all to sustain British economic interests.

Given this history of sacrifice and contribution, it is appalling that TT nationals are now being treated as potential risks rather than as part of a shared historical and economic legacy.

The UK has benefited greatly from our people. To now strip away visa-free access is an insult to this country’s history.

The response from Minister Browne that this is a “proportionate response” by the UK is not just a cop-out but is plainly unacceptable. A strong foreign affairs minister would have fought aggressively to ensure that TT’s historical ties to Britain were respected and that solutions were found without resorting to such drastic restrictions.

Where was the strategic negotiation to prevent this immigration abuse without penalising innocent travellers? Where was the diplomatic pressure to highlight our long-standing relationship with Britain?

This is a damning indictment of the PNM administration’s failure in foreign affairs.

Not only have they failed to protect TT’s global mobility, but they have also allowed the UK to erase centuries of shared history with a single bureaucratic stroke.

The introduction of visas for TT citizens is more than just an inconvenience, it is basically a slap in the face to the generations who toiled under British rule, fought for their rights, and contributed to the prosperity of the very nation now shutting its doors on them.

DR NEIL GOSINE

UNC Treasurer