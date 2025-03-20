Three killed by police in shootout in Tunapuna

Jerry Morris was among three men killed in a police-involved shooting in Tunapuna on March 19. - Photo courtesy Stephen Williams

Three police killings in two separate incidents on March 19 have brought the number of people killed by police this year to 21, more than double the figure (nine) for the same period last year.

In the first incident, police on patrol in St Joseph heard gunshots near the Bus Terminal in Curepe.

They drove to the Eastern Main Road and saw several men get into a red Nissan Versa.

They tried to intercept the car but it drove off, heading west along the Eastern Main Road before making a U-turn by the St Joseph bridge.

Police began chasing them and heard gunshots.

The chase continued along the eastern Main Road to Tunapuna, where the car eventually crashed.

There was an exchange of gunfire and two men got out of the car and ran off.

Police checked the car and found two men with gunshot wounds and two guns in the car.

They took the men to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex but doctors pronounced them dead on arrival.

Police searched the area near the accident and found a 56-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

He was arrested and taken to hospital.

Police have not yet released the identity of the men but friends of 22-year-old footballer Jerry Morris have confirmed to Newsday he was one of the mean shot dead.

Morris, who last played for UTT in the Tier 2 TT Professional Football League, was described as a skilled footballer.

His coach, former national player Clayton Morris (no relation), said he last saw him on Monday and never expected Morris to be involved in a police shooting.

“He trained with us up to Monday night but he didn't attend training last night (Wednesday).

“When I got the news, it was very disturbing… It was really shocking and disappointing.”

He said Morris was very jovial and will be missed.

“He's one who can make everybody laugh. He's very skilful… He was a very talented footballer.”

Another team official told Newsday he was surprised and never heard of Morris being involved in any criminal activity.

“I think it’s just a case of being with the wrong people,” said the official.

Coach Morris echoed similar sentiments and described the circumstances surrounding Morris’s death as “very, very strange.”

His teammates are expected to visit his family on Thursday night to pay their respects.

Details in the second incident remain vague but Newsday understands a man in La Horquetta confronted police and died after a gunfight with them.

Police are yet to reveal that victim's name.