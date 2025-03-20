Ryan Chin tops River Raid mountain bike

Lexi Lee Loo competes in the youth mountain bike short course category. -

RYAN Chin won the challenging five-lap event at the Rainbow Warriors Triathlon Club River Raid 18 Mountain Bike and Trail Run, held at Samaan Park, Chaguaramas on March 16.

Chin finished the gruelling event in one hour, 11 minutes and 37 seconds (1:11:37).

He won comfortably as Christopher Govia stopped the clock in 1:13:09 and Dmitri James was third in 1:13:31. Race organiser Maria Gooding was the only woman to take on the five-lap challenge.

Josh Charbonne, 13, won the long-course distance in 13 minutes and 20 seconds (13:20). Cruz Gomes, ten, was just behind in 13:21 and Jacob Alleyne, ten, finished third in 14:05. Skyla Lee Loo, 11, was the first girl to finish in 18:11, closely followed by Evynleigh Gomes in 18:15. Lillie-Belle Balkissoon took third spot in 19:12.

There was a category for first-time adult racers. That category was won by Bryan Thomas in 19:00, Rael Pichery was second in 19:35 and Jesse Telfer ended third in 19:44.

>

The women also tested their ability with Keishelle Mieux winning in 20:25, Sherida Ali-Thomas second in 21:19 and Carlyne Diaz third in 21:23.

James Harris won the three-lap race in 45:55 in one of the closer races on the day. James Amow was second in 46:06 and Scott Trinidad came third in 46:09.

In the women’s division, Luise Beckles was first in 1:00:46, followed by Luvaje Noel (1:05:47) and Nisha Adolphus (1:09:49).

The youngsters also battled the course as the youth mountain bike category included athletes nine and under. Riley Walker was the fastest on the day in 6:05, Graysen Ngui was second in 6:20 and Jahleel Jacob finished third in 6:21. Ava-Sophia Garcia Lyder was the first girl to finish in 6:41. Elizabeth Mackenzie had to settle for second in 7:26 and Eden Rose Rampharay came third in 7:31.

The women’s 4K trail run was easily won by experienced runner Shardie Mahabir in 22:08. Collette Craigwell (26:32) and Charmaine Dookie (26:55) followed.

Mmeteu Neter took the men’s 4K in 16:39, Wayne Lucas copped second spot in 17:35 and David Rampersad, 15, rounded off the top three in 19:12.

The dogs won’t left out of the action as they competed with their owners. Rondel Bailey and his dog won in 24:21, followed by Jordan Ramcharitar (26:33) and James De Freitas (26:54).

Some of the clubs well-represented were Rainbow Warriors, Giants and Fit Kids.

>