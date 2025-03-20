Poor promotion of Caroni bird sanctuary

Visitors watching flocks of Scarlet Ibis birds returning to the Caroni Bird Sanctuary mangrove swamp to roost. - File photo

THE EDITOR: Two days ago, I went with some friends from abroad to visit the Caroni Bird Sanctuary. It is with a heavy heart that I pen these lines. To my disgust, after driving along the Uriah Butler Highway from Grand Bazaar, I looked for signs indicating where I should turn off to reach the bird sanctuary. There were none.

I was directed to turn into a small road and reached a T junction not knowing if to go right or left to get to the bird sanctuary. I chose the right side and wondered, what would a tourist do if they were driving to the bird sanctuary? It was impossible to turn due to the heavy oncoming traffic. Both the left and right sides were heavy with oncoming vehicles.

I took a chance and drove and blocked a couple of cars coming and I was able to turn. No tourist would attempt such. There are no signs to indicate where one should go to get to the bird sanctuary.

I drove across the flyover and once again there were no signs indicating where to turn, whether right or left. The area was unkempt and full of weeds that obstructed any view. I choose the left side and cars came at me from a road off the highway.

None of these cars stopped to allow me to enter the said road. I then drove along a road which I believe to be close to the river and once again there were no signs. The road was rough and full of potholes. Finally, I saw a sign that indicated I was at the sanctuary. My guests from London were surprised at the unkempt nature of the bird sanctuary.

Thank God for the folks of the Winston Nanan Group who made the dinner trip well worth it. We saw a beautiful number of birds including flamingoes, the Scarlet Ibis and many owls. My guests were amazed at this beautiful swampland with its many waterways and the general beauty of the sanctuary.

When we returned, my guests were very sorry for the number of feral cats and chose to feed some of them.

On leaving the sanctuary in the dark, we missed the turn off to get on to the highway, because there were no signs and we were unable to determine where the exit road started due to the overgrown bushes and unkempt nature of the place.

One would think it was an abandoned part of the country.

It is my request that the people in charge be removed and subventions be given to the group responsible for the tours in the Caroni Bird Sanctuary. It would appear the people in charge are not aware of how this area presents itself to the numerous tourists who traverse this lovely area. It is a place with the potential to attract even more tourists and bring in foreign exchange so I can't understand why it has been allowed to become so dilapidated.

DR FUAD KHAN

Via e-mail