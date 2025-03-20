PNM playing deft game of political 'All fours'

The new ANR Robinson International Airport in Crown Point. - Photo by Visual Styles

THE EDITOR: In the high-stakes game of politics, the PNM has been making moves reminiscent of the strategic card game All Fours, where timing and precision can leave opponents flustered.

With a rapid succession of political plays such as the inauguration of the new Port of Spain General Hospital wing, the opening of the ANR Robinson International Airport in Tobago, reigniting discussions about the Sandals resort and swiftly selecting candidates before announcing the election date, the PNM has left rivals scrambling, much like an opponent caught off guard by a well-played trump card.

On March 10, the PNM government officially opened the new PoSGH central wing, a major upgrade to the country’s healthcare system.

Days later, on March 15, the ANR Robinson International Airport expansion was inaugurated, with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley emphasising its potential to transform Tobago’s tourism industry.

Then came the Sandals Resorts revival talks, perhaps the most politically charged move of all.

Rowley strategically shifted the focus onto Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and the Tobago People’s Party (TPP), making it clear that if Sandals does not return, it would be their fault.

This move forces the TPP to take a stance…either oppose Sandals and risk appearing as obstructionist to development or support it and concede that Rowley’s vision was right all along.

Former Deputy Chief Secretary Watson Duke also came under fire in the Sandals discussion.

Duke, known for his outspoken criticism of large foreign investments in Tobago, now finds himself in a difficult position as the PNM frames the Sandals pull-out as a direct consequence of past opposition resistance.

With Rowley controlling the narrative, Duke and Farley must now either defend their stance or shift their messaging to avoid political fallout.

While the PNM is executing a well-choreographed political strategy, the UNC, the Tobago People’s Party (TPP) and other smaller parties are struggling to keep pace.

Some have yet to announce candidates publicly, while others are still debating their selections behind closed doors. This delay is especially costly when compared to the PNM which wasted no time in revealing its full slate of candidates just a day after launching the airport, and then swiftly announcing the election date, two days later.

To make matters worse, many opposition parties have not even started their community walkabouts to connect with voters.

In contrast, PNM candidates are already making the rounds, reinforcing their presence and discussing infrastructure projects.

The PNM’s strategy can be likened to an All Fours player holding the highest trump card and playing it at the perfect moment. By controlling the political narrative and forcing the opposition into a reactionary position, they’ve left their rivals disorganised and on the defensive.

However, the question remains: Will this aggressive strategy resonate with voters, or will it backfire if the opposition regroups in time?

Regardless of the outcome, one thing is clear, PNM has played its trump card and the opposition must now decide whether to counter or fold.

ZARA ST CLAIR

Via e-mail