PM Young swaps suit for sneakers in Tunapuna 'power walk'

YOUNG MEETS YOUTH: This youngster was excited to meet Prime Minister Stuart Young in Tunapuna on March 20. Young and incumbent MP Esmond Forde went on a "power walk" in the constituency. - Ayanna Kinsale

About an hour after Prime Minister Stuart Young held a post-Cabinet briefing at Whitehall, St Ann's, on March 20, he swapped his suit and tie for a red PNM t-shirt, jeans and sneakers, joining Tunapuna constituency’s incumbent, Esmond Forde, for a “power walk” through the community.

They were joined by Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne, Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan, councillor Desell Josiah Austin, chairman of the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation and approximately 100 PNM supporters waving flags, all clad in the party's signature red.

The walk began at Forde’s constituency office at the corner of El Dorado Road and the Eastern Main Road, Tunapuna. Though scheduled for 2.30 pm, it began around 3.45 pm.

The route snaked through back roads and streets, ending at Exodus panyard at the corner of St John Road. Despite the blazing sun, the mostly mature crowd marched behind a music truck, some dancing and showing their support for Forde.

The constituency, traditionally a marginal seat, has long been seen as an early barometer of national voting trends.

>

Young, who shied away from the media, embraced the moment as he hugged, shook hands and posed for photos with residents along the way. Through the blaring music, Forde's voice could often be heard encouraging people: “Come out and meet allyuh Prime Minister!” as he waved at residents peering from galleries or behind walls.

Many of the older residents and young children waited patiently for Young as he made his way through the narrow streets.

Newsday spoke to the business owner of Red Line Car Centre on the Eastern Main Road. While the family, who owns the business, preferred to remain anonymous, they expressed hope that Young's leadership would have a positive impact on the Tunapuna community.

They also voiced concerns about rising crime in the area. The family matriarch emphasised the need for more programmes targeting young people but stressed that a sustainable economy and lasting crime reduction could only be achieved by ensuring young people, after completing such programmes, are assisted in finding jobs.

They also hope that Forde can attract more businesses to the constituency, which would boost both business and employment opportunities.

A fruit vendor, who also wished to remain nameless, said he is optimistic that Young’s rise to Prime Minister will benefit "poor people," though he remains sceptical of politicians, referring to them as "tricksters."

The vendor told Newsday he is eager for the elections to be over and remains undecided on which party, if any, he will support.

An elderly woman, waiting with her neighbour at her gate as the motorcade passed by, said she has always been a PNM supporter and would continue to back the party. She expressed gratitude for the work done by former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley and praised his decision to step aside, calling it a "true mark of leadership."

"I’m not sure what kind of leader Young will be but I believe at this point, he is the best and only option for the country."

>

Her hope is for Forde to fix the roads and increase police patrols in Tunapuna.

A young mother, with her children, waited in front of the Tunapuna Health Centre on El Dorado Road. She hopes Young will address the country’s "housing crisis."

The woman said she and her husband are both employed but have been renting for years and are eager to own a home.

Her young son and daughter described the evening as exciting and were eager to pose for photos with the newly minted Prime Minister.

About 15 minutes later, as Young continued down the street, the children got their chance to take a picture with him. Forde, who had been co-ordinating the walk, ensured Young kept moving while overseeing the event.