PM Young invites Carter Center to Trinidad and Tobago polls

Prime Minister Stuart Young - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

PRIME Minister Stuart Young will invite the Carter Center to visit TT as observers for the April 28 general elections.

He made this announcement at a post-Cabinet briefing at Whitehall, St Ann's, on March 20.

Young said he has already invited Commonwealth secretary general Baroness Patricia Scotland to send an observer team, even as former PM Dr Keith Rowley had previously invited a Caricom observer team.

He said Rowley had invited Caricom via a letter on December 10, 2024, and Caricom had given an affirmative reply on January 13, 2025, this correspondence all preceding Young becoming PM and calling the election date.

Young said a diplomatic note had since been sent on March 19 to Caricom notifying them of the April 28 election date and saying the government would welcome Caricom observers.

He explained all this against the backdrop of having just received a letter from Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar calling for observers.

Against Persad-Bissessar's questioning of any Caricom observer team, Young said he would stand at the forefront of defending Caricom, saying the region was strong together in this current global era of uncertainty.