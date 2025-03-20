International School, San Juan South seize two volleyball titles

San Juan South Secondary’s under-17 team receive their trophy from TT Volleyball Federation president Daymian Stewart. -

INTERNATIONAL School of Port of Spain (ISPS) and San Juan South Secondary both copped a pair of titles when the 2025 Secondary Schools Volleyball League (SSVL) season concluded at the ISPS compound, Westmoorings on March 16.

Competing in all three finals in the girls’ division, the ISPS team was a force to be reckoned with as they lifted both the under-15 and under-17 crowns. ISPS just fell short of the treble, though, as Maple Leaf International School defeated them in the open final.

In the girls’ under-15 final, ISPS got their first hands on silverware when they beat Maple Leaf 25-15, 25-11. Meanwhile, the girls’ under-15 bronze medal went to ASJA Girls’ College San Fernando, who beat St Joseph’s Convent PoS 25-16, 25-18.

In the under-17 final, ISPS recorded another straight-sets victory when they got by St Joseph’s Convent 25-20, 25-16.

In the open final, the Maple Leaf girls had their turn at success as they won a tight first 25-22, before sealing the deal with a 25-15 win in the second set.

For ISPS, it was a continuation of their success from the previous SSVL campaign when they had lifted the under-14 title.

The boys from San Juan South were again on top of their game, and they added to the two titles they won in the last SSVL season by taking this year’s under-17 and open crowns.

Up against a Barrackpore West Secondary team that was chasing a treble, San Juan stopped the former team in their tracks.

In the under-17 division, San Juan defeated Barrackpore 25-10, 25-15, while they also got by Barrackpore in the open final with a comfortable 25-12, 25-12 result.

Barrackpore did get their hands on one of the three titles on offer on the day, as they defeated Naparima College 25-13, 25-22 in the boys’ under-15 final.