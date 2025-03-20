Industrial Court celebrates 60 years

Prime Minister Stuart Young and president of the Industrial Court Heather Seale chat after a service at the Parish of the Assumption, Maraval, on March 20 to mark the 60th anniversary of the Industrial Court. - Faith Ayoung

Industrial Court president Heather Seale says the court has contributed to industrial peace and fostered social and economic growth in Trinidad and Tobago in its 60 years of operation.

Seale spoke at a service at the Parish of the Assumption, Maraval, as the court marked its 60th anniversary on March 20.

President Christine Kangaloo, Prime Minister Stuart Young, Chief Justice Ivor Archie and Attorney General Camille Robinson-Regis were present.

In her remarks, Seale highlighted the importance of the court and its members.

“Today is a day for honouring both members and staff, past and present, who have contributed to making the Industrial Court the institution it is today.

"The court began with five members and in its first year – April 29, 1965, to April 28, 1966 – 49 matters were filed. Today the court is comprised of 24 members and between 800 to 1,000 matters are now filed annually.

“...Over the last 60 years, the contribution of the court of industrial peace and stability has fostered social and economic growth in TT…such an achievement would not have been possible without the sterling service of dedicated and independent judges, six of whom have been with the court for over 20 years."

She said the court owes a debt of gratitude to the stakeholder who challenge it to " give our best, who ensure our intellect remains sharp and our tenders even.

“Today I wish to recognise the contribution of all judges, registrar and members of staff who have served for the past 60 years, many of whom have joined us in celebrating today.

In his speech, the Archbishop of Port of Spain Rev Charles Jason Gordon acknowledged the role of the court in balancing the interest of workers, employers and society.

“The Industrial Court of TT was designated to mediate disputes and ensure justice in employment matters. Its effectiveness depends on remaining impartial and balancing the interest of both the employees and employers. The court has contributed, I believe, significantly to the people of TT.”

But referring to the court's mission statement which says, “We are an effective court upholding the principles and practices of good industrial relations as pillars of industrial peace, economic and social development,” he suggested an amendment.

“I would like to add a brace at the end of this mission statement, which is serving the common good. When I read the original (mission statement), it doesn’t tell me who you serve.

"And you must always be serving the common good, which is that delicate balance within TT where justice is achieved and it’s always difficult to find that sweet spot."

He said without a "clear sense of serving the common good," each judge can view individual cases from their ideology.

“...Each judge and every judgment must be scrutinised as either serving or not serving the common good. Justice is a delicate balance and you hold the power to shape that balance and harmony in TT.”

In light of the court's milestone, president of the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union Michael Annisette called for more efforts to enhance social justice for workers and all citizens especially as it relates to crime and social justice.

"I hope with the 60th anniversary that the president and judges will understand what's happening in the economic, social and political landscape.

"Because crime has something to do with unemployment and crime has something to do with our education system.

"And I think that the Industrial Court can play a very fundamental role in bringing about social justice through living wages and the good terms and conditions and employment that are required."