Exploring the digital nomad lifestyle

I can't tell you how excited I am to finally write about this, because this isn't just theory for me. This is my life.

My journey into becoming a digital nomad started in 2016 when I learned web development, e-commerce, digital marketing, content creation and content marketing.

These skills became the foundation for my first business – Droid Island.

By 2019, I had transitioned into helping other business owners establish their digital presence and monetise their platforms through in-person classes.

Then the pandemic hit.

While many scrambled to adjust, I had already built a fully digital business.

The covid19 pandemic pushed me to make my business 100 per cent remote, and before I knew it, I was living the digital nomad lifestyle.

Once the world reopened, I travelled frequently for work – speaking across the Caribbean and working with clients in the US, UK and Canada – yet remained based in Trinidad.

Fast forward to 2024, I made the biggest move of my life, leaving Trinidad for Thailand.

This was when people saw my full transformation – proving that not only could a business be fully digital, but you could also live and work from anywhere.

Now, after six months of travelling Asia, it's the perfect time to share the real pros and cons of the digital nomad lifestyle.

The pros of being a digital nomad

• Freedom and flexibility: There’s nothing quite like waking up and knowing that your office can be anywhere – a beachfront cafe in Bali, a high-rise co-working space in Bangkok or a quiet cabin in the mountains. The freedom to set your own schedule and choose your work environment is one of the biggest perks of being a digital nomad.

• Cultural experiences: Travelling the world while working allows you to immerse yourself in different cultures, learn new languages and expand your perspective.

It’s one thing to read about a place, but it’s a whole other experience to live and work there, engage with locals and truly understand the way different people live.

• Cost of living control: As a digital nomad, you have the power to choose where your money goes further. Some locations offer an incredibly high quality of life at a fraction of the cost compared to the US, UK or Canada. This means you can live comfortably while spending significantly less.

• Enhanced work-life balance: Being location-independent allows you to create a lifestyle that prioritises your health, hobbies and personal development.

Whether it’s spending mornings at the gym, taking midday beach breaks or exploring new cities after work, you’re in control of your work-life balance.

• Networking opportunities: One of the most underrated perks of being a digital nomad is the ability to connect with like-minded individuals around the world.

Whether it’s in co-working spaces, online communities or networking events, you’re constantly meeting people who think outside the box.

The cons of being a digital nomad

• Rethinking success: We’ve been conditioned to believe that success means owning a house, car and settling down. But as a digital nomad, your definition of success has to shift. The traditional anchors of success no longer apply because they can hold you back.

Tip: Redefine success on your own terms – focus on freedom, time and financial independence rather than material possessions.

• Relationships can be challenging: You’ll meet amazing people from all over the world, but maintaining those relationships can be tough when you’re always on the move. Finding a partner who shares your lifestyle can also be tricky.

Tip: Leverage digital communication to stay in touch and seek out like-minded communities in each destination to build meaningful connections.

Career adaptation: Not all careers are remote-friendly. If you want to be a digital nomad, you need to focus on skills and industries that allow 100 per cent location independence.

• Lack of routine: When you’re constantly changing locations, it’s easy to fall into a chaotic lifestyle with no structure. This can impact productivity and well-being.

• Travel fatigue: At first, hopping from country to country is exhilarating, but over time the constant movement can become mentally and physically draining.

Tip: Embrace slow travel – stay in one place for a few months at a time to avoid burnout and truly immerse yourself in the local culture.

Is the digital nomad lifestyle for you?

Being a digital nomad is incredibly rewarding, but it’s not for everyone.

It demands a shift in mindset, adaptability and the right skills to make it work.

For me, it has been life-changing – allowing me to see the world, grow my business and live on my own terms, but not without challenges.

If this lifestyle excites you, weigh the pros and cons.

Can you redefine success, adapt your career and embrace uncertainty? If so, welcome to a world of endless possibilities.

The world is your office – where will you work from next?

Keron Rose is a digital strategist who works with businesses to build their digital presence and monetise their platforms.

Learn more at KeronRose.com or listen to the Digipreneur FM podcast on Apple podcast, Spotify or Google podcasts.