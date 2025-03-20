Election bell brings citizens to renew identification cards

The Elections and Boundaries Commission's head office on Frederick Street, Port of Spain. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The election bell was rung earlier this week and has prompted people to renew their national identification (ID) cards to ensure they have their say in the country's leadership come April 28.

One such person was Merle Maharaj, 63. She went to the Elections and Boundaries Commission's (EBC) Princes Town branch to renew her ID card before the election.

"It ain't expired yet. It expiring on the 31st...but I come before to make sure I have it in an order."

She was told the card should be ready in about three weeks and given a document that could be used should it be delayed.

Gabrielanne Marchan, who was at the EBC office with her mother, said there were about a dozen people inside. She said they were waiting to renew their ID cards. She said after waiting for almost 15 minutes, she and her mother decided to leave for lunch when they were told they had about an hour's wait.

Another woman left the branch disappointed, telling Newsday she abandoned the process of renewing her ID card because she had to return to work as her lunch hour had elapsed.

A man, who left in a hurry, said he was also unable to complete his renewal as he needed to get a proof of address.

This was also an issue for some at the EBC's San Fernando branch. One visibly upset woman told Newsday she could not complete her renewal because she did not walk with a utility bill as proof of address.

"This was my only day off. When next am I going to come back here for that?"

She said the EBC's website did not list the requirement. She admitted she was renewing the card for travel, not to vote.

Also experiencing the same issue Shanice Paramsooksingh, who was not as concerned.

"They did inform me that they would be open until 6 pm every day and then the weekends as well up until the election. So I could just come back at my convenience."

While the EBC's website did not list the proof of address on its main page with requirements for renewing the ID card, a January 13 release announced its inclusion.

At the EBC's Penal office, Newsday met a woman who said it was a quick process for her and husband to renew their ID cards. She said they were the only two people inside.

Stuart Young announced the election date on March 18, one day after being sworn in as Prime Minister after the resignation of his predecessor, Dr Keith Rowley. Young also swore in his Cabinet on March 17, hours after being given his instruments of appointment by President Christine Kangaloo.

EBC Chief Election Officer Fern Narcis-Scope told Newsday on March 19 electoral registration began on March 20 and will be open for just over a week.

"That ends next week Friday, March 28, the period during which members of the public can update their registration.

"So if you have for example moved from one constituency to the next, or within a constituency, and you haven't let is know yet, you can come in during that period, so we can do a change of address for you."