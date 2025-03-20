EBC publishes preliminary voter list

Fern Narcis-Scope -

THE Election and Boundaries Commission (EBC) posted up its online preliminary voter list on its website on March 20, as promised by Chief Election Officer Fern Narcis-Scope the day before in an interview with Newsday.

The EBC announced the electoral registration period from Thursday, March 20 to Friday, March 28.

It advised in a paid press ad, "All qualified persons are reminded that there are nine remaining days to get your name on the revised list of electors for the upcoming parliamentary elections."

The EBC said its offices will be open on Monday to Friday at 8 am–6 pm, Saturday at 9am–3 pm, and Sunday 9 am–2 pm. The EBC information line is at 785-8206 and 785-8211.

The EBC's existing annual list is used as this election's preliminary list which in turn will be amended over the coming days of registration into a revised list.

The website said, “Before the day fixed for the examination of nomination documents, the Chief Election Officer shall supply every Returning Officer with at least two copies of the revised lists of electors for the polling divisions in his electoral district or, where the lists have not yet been prepared, with at least two copies of the preliminary lists for the polling divisions (sic).”

The revised list must posted at least 14 clear days before election day, in two places in the polling division where the preliminary list was posted.

A notice to that effect must be published in at least one daily newspaper.

The EBC will then also compile a supplemental list.

"This is a special list intended to correct errors arising from inadvertent exclusion or inclusion of names from or on the revised list," the website said.

"The supplemental list is posted alongside the revised list of electors and together are used at polling stations for conducting the poll."

The EBC website also said the application to vote as a special voter must be made between March 19 to April 4.

It listed the categories of people eligible to be treated as special electors.

These are members of the police service (including SRPs and estate police), defence force, prison service and the EBC commission and top management. Special electors are also a returning officer, presiding officer (plus deputy presiding officer or poll clerk), polling agent, candidate and spouse, election agent or sub-agent, an elector unable to travel between Trinidad and Tobago to vote, an elector unable to go to the polling station (due to being a public/private hospital patient, inmate in a public institution, or prisoner), a member of an aircraft flight crew, someone engaged in offshore petroleum operations, and "any other person or member of any other organisation as the Commission sees fit."

