East zone semis to tip off in Secondary Schools Basketball League

(FILE) Hillview College's U20 team after winning the Schools' East Zone Basketball finals at the Maloney Indoor Facility against Holy Cross College on March 19, 2024. - Angelo Marcelle

The East zone of the Trinidad and Tobago Schools Basketball Association (TTSBA) is reaching the business end of its season, with the semifinals in the varying divisions to tip-off with the under-15 category at the Maloney Indoor Sporting Arena on March 21.

Four schools have led the way across the age divisions in the east zone this season and they will all be vying for supremacy when the semis begin. These schools are Hillview College, Holy Cross College, San Juan South Secondary and Trinity College East.

From 1 pm in Maloney on March 21, Hillview will play San Juan South, with Holy Cross playing Trinity College East in the other match from 2 pm.

On March 24, the under-17s will take centre stage when San Juan South play Trinity College East and Hillview battle the reigning national champs Holy Cross in the other semi.

The under-20 semis will then be contested on March 25, with Trinity College East firstly playing Hillview, and Holy Cross facing off against San Juan South.

>

The East zone finals will commence in Maloney on March 26 with action in the under-15 age group, with the under-17 and under-20 finals scheduled for March 27 and 28 respectively.

In matches last week, the four semifinalists all registered timely wins.

In the under-15 division on March 10, Holly Cross hammered Bon Air Secondary 80-0, with Hillview edging Caribbean Union College (CUC) 44-43 on the back of a 21-point effort from Joshua Fontenelle. On March 11, San Juan South got a well-earned 50-21 win over Arima North Secondary.

In the under-17 age group on March 13, Hillview whipped Bon Air West Secondary 77-6, with Trinity topping CUC 47-31.

In the under-17 category on March 14, San Juan South’s Tyrese Singh and Shem Weekes scored 12 points apiece to lead their school to a 59-31 victory against El Dorado West.

In the under-20 division, Holy Cross and Hillview had an almighty battle with the former team getting a 53-43 win. N’Kobie Ince was in fine form and led Holy Cross with 20 points.