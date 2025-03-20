Council for Responsible Political Behaviour begins election monitoring

Chair of the Council for Responsible Political Behaviour Dr Bishnu Ragoonath. -

THE Council for Responsible Political Behaviour has begun its monitoring activities to evaluate all political parties, candidates and their supporters as to their adherence to the Code of Ethical Political Conduct as Trinidad and Tobago heads to the polls on April 28.

In a release on March 19, the council said it monitors the election campaign period primarily through public complaints or reported breaches of the code. It invites the public to collaborate with the council by submitting reports of possible violations to the code.

“Such complaints can be made through a WhatsApp message to 793 4505 or via e-mail to info@politicalethicstt.org. A record of complaints is kept, and all will be investigated in a timely manner. The Council will report on its deliberations to the national community weekly. Citizens are invited to visit the Council’s website at www.politicalethicstt.org to view the entire Code.”

The Council said it had been instructed to begin its monitoring activities by the founding organisations, which are the Anglican Church, the Anjuman Sunnat-ul- Jamaat Association, the Communication Workers’ Union/FITUN, the Inter Religious Organisation of Trinidad and Tobago, the Methodist Church, the Network of NGOs, the Presbyterian Church, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of PoS, the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha, the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, the Trinidad and Tobago Publishers and Broadcasters’ Association, and the Trinidad and Tobago Transparency Institute.

The council members for the 2025 elections are chair Dr Bishnu Ragoonath, vice-chair Ralph Peter, secretary, Leela Ramdeen, Rev Joy Abdul-Mohan, Dr Beverly Beckles, Gabriel Faria, Dr Gabrielle Hosein and Dr Rev Carlisle Pemberton.