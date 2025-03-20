Cops find drugs, guns, ammo in Claxton Bay mangrove

Firearms, Ammunition and Narcotics Seized by Police During Drug Operation in Claxton Bay on March 20, 2025. -

After finding "significant quantities" of marijuana, guns and ammunition in a mangrove in Claxton Bay, police are continuing to search the area, hoping to find more illicit items linked to an alleged sophisticated and highly organised drug network.

In a release on March 20, the TTPS said an operation was launched based on intelligence that a man, described as a known drug trafficker from Claxton Bay, had recently imported a significant quantity of drugs from South America.

Inter-agency efforts resulted in the seizure of a quantity of high-grade Colombian marijuana, an assault rifle, four magazines, one pistol loaded with a magazine and fitted with a selector and 404 rounds of 5.56 ammunition, which were concealed within a dense mangrove forest area at the back of the suspect’s house. Police also found $60,000 in cash hidden in the man's ceiling.

The police said the man had built a man-made inlet connecting his property to the Gulf of Paria. It said this inlet, coupled with the presence of several vessels and engines nearby, allegedly provided "clear evidence of his involvement in a well-established drug trafficking operation."

Five boats allegedly belonging to the suspect were taken to Staubles Bay pending inquiries.

Commenting on the operation and the seizures, acting Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin said, “The use of man-made inlets and concealed vessels points to a highly organised network, which the TTPS and its partners are determined to dismantle.

"Given the ongoing nature of this investigation, all assets and resources are being committed to locating the narcotics, apprehending those involved, and bringing the perpetrators to justice.”

The release said with thick vegetation and limited accessibility, it was difficult to search the mangrove.

It said the expertise of the riverine units of the coast guard and police enabled the teams to navigate the inlets and search them.

"With further investigative efforts underway as the search remains ongoing, it should be noted the magnitude of this drug trafficking operation is significant, not only due to the scale of narcotics involved, but also because of the sophistication of the operational setup," the release said.