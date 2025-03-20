Coaches remember 'prolific' UTT striker killed in police shootout

University of Trinidad and Tobago striker Jerry Morris. - courtesy Stephen Williams

(with reporting by GREGORY MC BURNIE)

UTT football coach and former Strike Squad captain Clayton Morris, along with Fatima College football team manager Stephen Williams remember 22-year-old former UTT striker Jerry Morris as a talented player who always had a method to outsmart his opponents.

On March 19, Jerry, who was attached to UTT in tier two of the TT Premier Football League (TTPFL), was one of two men killed in a police-involved shooting in Tunapuna. He was not enrolled at the school. Jerry was in his second season at UTT.

According to police, around 9.25 pm on March 19, they were chasing a red Nissan Versa in a westerly direction along the Eastern Main Road after reports of a shooting in the area. Police said the car made a U-turn by the St Joseph Bridge, St Joseph and they were shot at as the chase continued in an easterly direction along the Eastern Main Road. The chase ended in Tunapuna, where the Versa crashed.

Police said after an exchange of gunfire they found two men in the car bleeding. The pair were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope where they were pronounced dead on arrival. Jerry, who turned out for San Juan North Secondary in the Secondary Schools Football League as recently as 2019, was confirmed as one of the victims.

The identity of the other victim was not confirmed up to press time.

A 56-year-old man from Five Rivers, who was said to be an occupant of the car, was arrested in the area and taken to hospital. Officers said the police vehicle involved in the chase had a bullet hole and was taken to the Tunapuna Police Station for processing, along with the Versa. They said a pistol, revolver and a magazine with ammunition were recovered.

Speaking to Newsday on March 20, Morris and Williams said they did not know the deceased footballer to be involved in any illegal activity. Williams, who coached and trained Jerry during the 2022 Tiger Tanks under-20 season, said he hoped it was a case of wrong place, wrong time.

The elder Morris, whose role as a coach has included educational football programmes for men in the prison system, said the news came as a shock to him as Jerry didn’t turn up for practice on the night of March 19. Jerry’s last training session with the UTT team was on March 17.

“I talked my heart out because I use coaching as a way to show life after sport. Football did a lot for me in my life, so as a coach that is what I do. He was absent for that,” Morris said, recalling that Jerry had missed the post-mortem at the start of the March 17 session.

Morris described Jerry as a jovial person who was always trying to make his teammates laugh.

“He's very skilful, but at the same time, he looks for ways to do the easy things on the field. Always trying to outsmart his opponent, which is good as a striker…for example, once it's time to train, it's difficult to get him to train hard.”

Morris said he wants he and his players to honour Jerry’s memory and is leaving the ball in their court to decide if they should play their game this weekend. UTT are currently second in group one of TTPFL tier two and are scheduled to play reigning champions Harlem Strikers from 4 pm in Caroni on March 22.

On January 19, Jerry started his season with a bang when he scored a brace versus Miscellaneous Laventille United in a 9-1 win for his team.

Williams learned of Jerry’s passing through his son Jaden, a national under-20 defender. He said he was left distraught by the news as he felt it was his duty as a coach to mentor his players and help steer them away from these types of circumstances.

“Jerry was one of the most prolific strikers in his age group. He was very, very talented. One of the strikers who's always willing to work hard and wants to get on the scoresheet,” Williams said.

“I never had an issue with him as a player being rude, disrespectful, or anything like that. It hurts and is still hurting. I was in a bit of disbelief for an hour, and when I saw the pictures, that's when it really hit me. I haven't slept since actually.

“I'm still lost for the words on the passing. In his case, I'm hoping it was a case of wrong place, wrong time and wrong company, because the Jerry Morris I know, that definitely wasn't his lifestyle.”

Williams said Jerry took up a scholarship opportunity with Coastal Bend College in Texas in August 2021, but returned home in April/May 2022 because of financial constraints. Williams said Jerry had sustained a knee injury during his stint in college and had joined him and other players on his return to Trinidad in a bid to try and regain full fitness.

Asked about the advice he’d give to young players who may be tempted by a double lifestyle or following bad company, Williams said young sportsmen need to be strong in their principles and stay steadfast to obtain their goals.

“They have to persevere. A lot of people, parents, adults and coaches in the area, we have dropped the ball in terms of parenting because we grew up on (the saying) ‘it takes a community to raise a child.’ "

“They have something which the average person doesn't have which is a talent of football. You could use that talent to go wherever they want to,” he said.

He said the sky’s the limit for young footballers and their drive, mindset and support system could determine their trajectory in life.

“Yes, we know school isn't for everybody. But stay in school as long as possible, take in all the information. When you come out of school, try to better yourself and stick to your craft, whatever sport it might be. And persevere from there.”