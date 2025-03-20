Ben Martin leads pro flight at Trinidad and Tobago Golf Open

Ben Martin - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Trinidad and Tobago golfers lead three of the five divisions after round one of the 117th TT Golf Open teed off at St Andrew’s Golf Club in Moka, Marvel, on March 20.

Ben Martin, who won the pro category a whopping seven times, leads the pack in this division after day one with a score of 74.

He lies just ahead of TT compatriot and second place Christopher Richards Sr (75), who shares the position with Jamaican Justin Burrows, also on 75.

Jamaicans Orville Christie (77) and Wesley Brown (78) round off the top five respectively. TT’s Anthony Gill is seventh (81) in this division.

In the championship flight, American Nikita Gubenko (71) leads the table after the opening round with Bajan Xzavier Wiggins (73) and TT’s Chris Richards Jr (73) tied in second place.

Other TT golfers in this division saw Gabriel Vanososte (76) tied fifth with countryman Ryan Gomez, Zico Correia (78) ninth, Liam Bryden (81) tied on 13th, Jersee, Boodram (83) 16th, Ayden Ali and Ross Ramkissoon (84) 19th, Alex Kangoo (85) 22nd, Christon Baptise and Sol Joanne (87) 23rd and Ryan Peters (88) 25th.

TT also control the top four places in the first flight with Dinesh Jackree (75), Ethan Collier (77) and Dushyant Sookram (81) in first to third respectively, while Asa Roopchand, Ben Laughlin and Willie Medford (84) are tied at fourth.

Nandlal Ramlakhan (86) leads the second flight after day one, followed by Canadian Pramie Sadhoo (89) and TT’s Eddison Seagram (90) respectively.

And in the seniors flight, TT’s Neil Latchmansingh (75) is in pole position with Jamaican Mark Newnham (77) and Colombian Baldonick Fernandez Sr (83) rounding off the top three, in that order.

Legendary batsman Brian Lara (87) is in fifth.