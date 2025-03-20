Beckles-Robinson: Environmental crisis not a future problem

Preserving TT's biodiversity. A coral reef in Tobago. Photo courtesy Anjani Ganase -

MINISTER of Planning and Development Penelope Beckles-Robinson wants urgent action to address the region's growing environmental challenges.

"The environmental crisis is not a future problem, it is here today," Beckles said in her opening address at a preparatory meeting for next month's Conferences of the Parties to the Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm Conventions for the group of Latin America and the Caribbean (Grulac), at Hilton Trinidad, on March 18.

She said the Caribbean plays a central role in shaping global environmental strategies, urging countries to collaborate more effectively.

"Our future depends on our ability to act decisively and collectively."

The three-day event, which ended on March 20, convened representatives from 31 countries to prepare for Geneva, where the region's input will be essential in advancing the Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm Conventions.

>

It was the first such meeting held in the English-speaking Caribbean.

Beckles-Robinson set the tone for the meeting by stressing the urgency of addressing pollution, biodiversity loss and climate change.

"The importance of the 2025 Meetings of the Conferences of the Parties to the Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm ... cannot be understated," she said.

The meeting focused on aligning regional priorities and strategies in tackling hazardous chemicals and waste management, as well as enhancing mechanisms for information exchange.

Beckles-Robinson addressed key issues requiring immediate attention, including the prevention of illegal traffic and trade in hazardous chemicals, the mainstreaming of gender in environmental governance and the transition from scientific research to actionable policies.

She suggested the theme of the 2025 COP – Make Visible the Invisible: Sound Management of Chemicals and Waste – resonated with TT’s long-term development strategy, Vision 2030.

She added the country’s environmental framework aligns with the sustainable development goals, ensuring that economic and social development does not come at the cost of environmental degradation.

The Basel Convention Regional Centre for the Caribbean (BCRC-Caribbean), which played a key role in organising the meeting, has supported Caribbean nations in meeting their obligations under global environmental agreements.

Established in 2004 and headquartered in Port of Spain, the centre has facilitated capacity building, training and technology transfer to promote environmentally sound waste management practices.

>

Director of BCRC-Caribbean, Jewel Batchasingh, also addressed the gathering to speak on the importance of regional co-operation in advancing environmental sustainability.

"The collective efforts of Latin America and the Caribbean must be amplified on the global stage to ensure that the unique challenges of small island developing states are recognised and addressed," she said.

Beckles-Robinson highlighted several initiatives underway in TT, funded by international agencies such as the Global Environment Facility (GEF), the UN Environment Programme and the Inter-American Development Bank.

These include strengthening legal and institutional frameworks for chemicals and waste management, aligning pesticide labelling standards with international guidelines and updating the national implementation plan under the Stockholm Convention.

One initiative that garnered attention was the upcoming GEF-funded project, Eliminating Hazardous Chemicals from Supply Chains Integrated Programme, referred to as the "Carnival IP."

Beckles-Robinson explained the project aims to create clean, circular and transparent supply chains within the carnival fashion industry.

The meeting also addressed the progress of ongoing regional collaborations, including efforts to curb plastic pollution, improve waste electrical and electronic equipment management and reduce the unintentional release of Persistent Organic Pollutants (UPOPs).

These pollutants, which include chemicals such as aldrin, chlordane and mirex, have long-term environmental and health implications.

Discussions throughout the meeting delved into the importance of unified regional positions in shaping global environmental policies.

>

Delegates deliberated on governance, financial and technical issues that will be tabled at COP 2025, with a focus on achieving tangible outcomes in the management of hazardous substances.

Batchasingh stressed the role of partnerships in advancing environmental objectives, citing collaborations between regional governments, non-governmental organisations and international agencies.

She noted the region’s proactive stance on environmental management has led to significant policy advancements that serve as models for other small island states.

The tone of the event suggested a regional commitment to playing an influential role in global environmental negotiations.