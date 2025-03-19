Taking the Caribbean deep to Hong Kong

Caribbean delegates (left to right). Jaime-Leigh Lue Chin, Dr Diva Amon, Eugenia Thomas and Kyle Foster at the 17th Deep-Sea Biology Symposium. Photo courtesy Dr. Diva Amon. -

Guest writer Eugenia Thomas reports on the 17th Deep-Sea Biology Symposium, which she attended with a team of scientists from The University of the West Indies and the NGO SpeSeas

The 17th Deep-Sea Biology Symposium was held in Hong Kong in January this year. Our team of four scientists from the University of the West Indies, St Augustine, and local NGO, SpeSeas, attended to present current research.

This was a milestone event as it was the first time a team of this size represented Trinidad and Tobago, including first timer Barbados, highlighting the growing interest and importance of Caribbean nations involved in deep-sea exploration and research.

Caribbean countries account for territory that is more than 85 per cent deep ocean (ocean deeper than 200 metres). The ocean is our largest ecosystem, and plays a key role in every aspect of lifestyle and livelihood directly or indirectly, providing industry and services from fisheries to climate regulation.

For those of us who have seen or explored the deep ocean, it’s home to some pretty cool animals like dumbo octopus and headless chicken monsters. However, the fate of the Caribbean deep hangs in the balance because not enough is known about our deep ocean. Ignorance leads to deficiencies in oversight and capacity, inadequate stewardship, and poor governance. It was therefore fortunate and timely that Kyle Foster, Jaime-Leigh Lue Chin, our MPhil supervisor Dr Diva Amon, and I were able to attend.

The symposium brought together leading experts and students from across the globe to discuss the latest research and technology in deep-sea science. It was a unique opportunity to network with and learn from renowned scientists whose research has shaped the field, as well as open new avenues for potential future collaborations. We exchanged knowledge and perspectives with students from different parts of the world enlarging this global scientific community.

Foster and Lue Chin shared their research on what we do and don’t know about life in the deep ocean of Barbados and TT respectively.

My presentation focused on the animals that live, shelter and feed on pieces of wood in the deep sea of Montserrat. The team was also able to share our experiences, good and bad, as Caribbean nationals working in the field. Lue Chin did us proud by placing second among the poster presentations.

The symposium served as a hub for discussions on deep-sea biodiversity, exploring the vast array of life forms and the ecological roles they play. We were fortunate to participate in discussions about the pressing issues that affect the deep sea and its biodiversity such as climate change, pollution and deep-sea mining; one memorable event was hosted by the Deep-Ocean Stewardship Initiative.

Governance and implementation solutions were also presented and discussed since issues affecting the deep ocean cannot be managed and governed in isolation but require a holistic approach. Another significant theme was the development and implementation of low-cost technologies to explore the deep ocean. This is particularly relevant for Small Island Developing States like Barbados and TT, where access to expensive deep-sea tools is limited.

Diversity and inclusion within the scientific community was another key topic, which underscored the importance of creating equitable opportunities for under-represented groups in marine science, particularly individuals from the Global South including the Caribbean.

The symposium explored the intersection of arts and science, demonstrating how artistic expression can be used to communicate scientific concepts more effectively. This interdisciplinary approach showcased creative ways to engage the public in deep-sea research and conservation, and included art pieces created by deep-sea researchers present.

The Deep-Sea Biology Symposium in Hong Kong was a transformative experience for students from the Caribbean. We were allowed the global platform to showcase Caribbean presence in deep-sea scientific research, and had the opportunity to make valuable connections, and engage in discussions and skill-building on critical scientific issues.

The knowledge and relationships will undoubtedly contribute to our careers as deep-sea biologists but also hopefully create ripple effects by promoting the advancement of deep-sea biology research in the Caribbean region. We hope that, by the 18th Deep-Sea Biology Symposium in Norway in 2028, the Caribbean team will have doubled in size and be presenting a menagerie of exciting discoveries from within our own deep-sea backyards.

Our attendance at the symposium was possible with the generous support of SpeSeas, The University of the West Indies, St Augustine, the Deep-Sea Biology Society, Our Shared Ocean, Sustainable Ocean Alliance, and the Pew Charitable Trust.

Eugenia Thomas is a project scientist at CSA Ocean Sciences (Trinidad) Ltd; she is an MPhil candidate at The University of the West Indies, St Augustine.

