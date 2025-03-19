Stakeholders back Ghana yams to boost Tobago food security

Yams are planted at the Goldsborough Demonstration and Training Centre, Tobago, on March 19. - THA

A yam germplasm bank has been launched by the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI), in collaboration with the Division of Food Security, Natural Resources, the Environment and Sustainable Development (DFSNRESD) and the Member of Parliament for Tobago East Ayanna Webster-Roy.

The bank was launched at the Goldsborough Demonstration and Training Centre in Goldsborough on March 18 and is the second planting of the Ghanaian yam and aims to improve the agriculture industry and reduce the national food import bill.

The initiative introduced five new varieties of yam from Ghana that will serve as a crucial resource for local farmers by providing high-quality planting material, enabling improved productivity within a seven- to eight-month growing period.

Speaking at the event, Webster-Roy said her initial thought was about reigniting a sense of pride in the people of Goodwood and in the New Yam Festival.

She also spoke of the potential for economic development and improving food security.

“It is the start of something beautiful for the people of Tobago and the people of TT. Hopefully, when we have the yam planting festival to mark the harvesting of the yam, it signals to the people of TT that Tobago East is not only taking their food security seriously but also our health seriously.”

She pointed to the importance of agriculture and food security in Tobago’s development:

“We have to ensure that we promote within our communities, within our schools, within our community-based organisations, the importance of food security. We have to drive agriculture as a meaningful area for investment, not only through the community-based organisations but also through the private sector and through various agencies.”

She commended the THA and the island’s farmers for coming on board. THA Secretary of Community Development, Youth Development and Sport Assemblyman Joel Sampson, who represented the Food Production Division, endorsed Webster-Roy’s sentiments.

Sampson said the introduction of the yam varieties greatly expands the diversity of the local crops and also strengthens the island’s ability to enhance food security and support sustainable agriculture.

“This exchange of knowledge, research and planting materials reinforces Tobago’s place in the regional and international agricultural landscape.

“Agriculture has long been a pillar of our economy and our culture. For our farmers, agriculture is more than just a job, a source of income and a foundation for their family’s well-being. The ability to cultivate new varieties provides them with a unique opportunity to expand their production capacity, increase their earnings and secure a more stable future.

"A stronger agricultural sector means increased income for farmers, reduce dependence on imported goods and a boost for Tobago’s agro-processing industry. With consistent investment on initiatives like these, we can ensure that our famers have resources, knowledge and the support they need to thrive in a competitive agricultural market.”

Sampson further highlighted the broader impact of the initiative.

“This collaboration with CARDI to establish a yam germplasm bank in Tobago truly highlights the importance of global-cultural exchange and marks an exciting opportunity for our agricultural sector. This initiative speaks to a broader vision, one where Tobago continues to strengthen its food systems, empower its farmers, and build a future where we can feed itself with high-quality, locally grown produce.”

The event closed with a formal yam planting ceremony, marking a significant milestone in Tobago’s agricultural development.