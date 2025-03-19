Progressive Party not contesting election

Nikoli Edwards.

THE Progressive Party will not contest the April 28 general election.

Party leader Nikoli Edwards made the announcement in a statement on March 19. He said electoral success hinged heavily on financial resources and that the playing field was not level in this regard.

Edwards referred to the People (Amendment) Bill 2020, which deals with campaign finance legislation, being stalled before a joint select committee (JSC) in Parliament since 2020.

He also lamented the existing political system which is dominated by political parties and offers no guidance for people seeking to contest elections as independent candidates.

Since the party's formation in 2019, Edwards continued, its goal was not simply to remove an incumbent administration from office but to "inject fresh youthful perspectives into the national discourse."

Edwards called on citizens to engage the candidates, scrutinise their policies, challenge their perspectives and hold them accountable.

"This election season should not divide us but instead unify us in our shared pursuits of progress." Edwards hoped the election would not be won by a single party "but by the people of our great nation."

He urged citizens to cast their votes with wisdom, integrity and a collective ambition, "to shape a stronger and more inclusive Trinidad and Tobago."