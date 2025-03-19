PM Young to walk in Tunapuna

Flyer advertising the Prime Minister's walk in the Tunapuna constituency on March 20 to support incumbent MP Esmond Forde who has served as Deputy Speaker.

PRIME Minister Stuart Young will walk in the Tunapuna constituency on March 20 to support incumbent MP Esmond Forde who has served as Deputy Speaker.

The traditionally-marginal seat has been regarded as TT's bellwether constituency, that is, an indicator of the national voting trend, such that no party has ever won government without first winning Tunapuna. The PNM "power walk" starts at 2.30 pm at the party's constituency office at the corner of El Dorado Road and the Eastern Main Road, Tunapuna.

While the online announcement did not indicate a route within the highly-populated nearby residential area, it did say that the walk would ultimately end up in an "Exodus pan yard lime."

Also in the town of Tunapuna nearby, on the evening of March 20, the UNC will be holding a pavement report rally at the corner of Pasea Road and the Priority Bus Route in the St Augustine constituency. Featured speakers include local MP Khadijah Ameen, plus UNC candidates Devesh Maharaj (Aranguez/St Joseph), Wayne Sturge (Toco/Sangre Grande), Dr Natalie Chaitan-Maharaj (Arouca/Lopinot) and Richard Smith (Trincity/Maloney.)

In the 2020 general election, Forde won Tunapuna for the PNM with 9,460 votes, ahead of the UNC's David Nakhid on 7,533 votes. Down the years, the area's various representatives have included John Scott (PNM), Dr Emmanuel Hosein (NAR), Eddie Hart (PNM), Mervyn Assam (UNC), Carlos John (UNC), Winston Dookeran (COP) and Esmond Forde (PNM).

>