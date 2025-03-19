PM Young discusses education reform with religious leaders

TALKING REFORM: Prime Minister Stuart Young makes a point during his meeting at Whitehall on Wednesday with heads of various religious organisations. The meeting was called to discuss education sector reform. PHOTO COURTEST OFFICE OF THE PRIME MINISTER - OPM

Prime Minister Stuart Young met with several heads and leaders of religious organisationsto discuss the reform of the education sector.

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) confirmed this in a post on its FB page on March 19. It said the meeting was held at Whitehall with Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly also attending.

Young shared his aspirations for the advancement towards a more modern, holistic and inclusive education system in Trinidad and Tobago, the OPM said.

The meeting’s discussions focused on addressing critical challenges within the current education landscape including, staffing of vacancies, the need for more social workers/guidance counsellors and schools’ infrastructure.

In January, while speaking at the Heroes Foundation graduation ceremony, Young is reported as saying, “One of the things I’m planning for our future is how do we change the educational curriculum? How do we intervene now and start to shed ourselves of the colonial curriculum that we have? How do we make it more relevant today?”

Representatives from religious organisations including the Anglican, Anjuman Sunnat-ul-Jamaat Association (ASJA), Kabir Panth Association, Moravian, Presbyterian, Roman Catholic, Seventh Day Adventist, Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS), SWAHA and the Tackveeyatul Islamic Association attended the meeting.