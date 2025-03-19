Plea at vigil for slain cocoa farmer in Brasso Seco: Find Javed's killer

FOR JAVED: Friends, neighbours and relatives of Javed Omardeen held a candlelight vigil in his memory at Madamas Road, Brasso Seco, on March 18. Omardeen, a cocoa farmer, was murdered close to his home on March 14. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE small and isolated village of Brasso Seco continue to honour the memory of the “selfless, carefree and joyful” Javed Omardeen, a 33-year-old cocoa farmer who was tragically shot and killed in a car near his home on March 14.

Close to 75 villagers and people who knew Omardeen gathered at the Brasso Seco bus shed on the evening of March 18 for the second of a three-night candlelight vigil, calling for justice for Omardeen's death. From the tiniest child to the oldest members and even a few of the community’s dogs came together to pay their respects.

As the procession walked on Madamas Road, the absence of streetlights was noticeable. The candles lit the way, as the group walked in silence, making their way to Upper Gomez Trace – where Omardeen was murdered.

Police said around 6.15 pm, Omardeen was sitting in his car talking to someone near his home. Around 9.20 pm, a passerby saw the car parked in the same location with the house lights on and the car idling.

The person stopped to speak to Omardeen but realised the driver’s window glass was shattered. She saw Omardeen slumped over the centre console, bleeding from his chest. He was already dead.

>

Those at the front of the vigil held up placards, some bearing pictures of Omardeen, while another displayed a bold message which read, JUSTICE FOR JAVED.

Candles were lit at the corner before the vigil moved through the community. Along the way, more people joined to pay their respect. The group eventually made its way back to the bus shed after a 30-minute procession.

At the bus shed, Che Ragoonanan, who led the procession, shared his thoughts on his fallen friend and the community.

“Brasso Seco is a lovely place, and I fell in love when I first moved here. Javed was the first person to open his arms and embrace me as a friend.

“We stand here because we want justice for Javed. We are a community, and we are a community of love.”

Ragoonanan expressed his frustration with crimes in the community and asked for change.

“We can’t take no more of this. No more of this, no more! We turning a new leaf. If we know something, we speak.

>

“Tomorrow it could be on your doorstep. Justice for Javed and justice for all.”

Others shared lighter stories of Omardeen. His neighbour, Alexis Marianes, explained how unique he was.

“He was the only person I saw most days. He always really had an awesome project going, whether it was plants or building some sort of crazy thing.

“He always thought outside of the box, and I really appreciated his intellect and his lightness.”

Marianes said Omardeen never took anything too seriously and recalled some examples.

“I found his house burning down, and one of the first things he said was, ‘Well, the less things you have is the less things you have to worry about,’ and I remember that being such a lesson of where his mind went.

“I also remember when my dog attacked him, and the whole time I was cleaning his wound he said, ‘Well, that was the right move the dog did. That was a good dog,’ this man was really special.”

Another friend said she met Omardeen in 2019 and boasted of his willingness to do anything.

>

“Nothing was too hard for him. He would not let anything disturb him. He never had a frown on his face.

“I asked him to come help me clean out the cocoa house because there was frog and bat residue, and I didn’t like those things. As I was cleaning, he pulled a cupboard and found a baby mapepire.”

She said he went and found a pillowcase and put the snake in it while educating her on the reptile.

“I didn’t want to hear. I didn’t care. I just wanted the snake to be gone,” she laughed. “But that was just attributes of his character.”

After the tributes were given, those present formed a large circle and prayed.

Songs were also sung as a form of tribute, before the vigil formally ended.

Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Kazim Hosein posted his condolences on Facebook on March 19.

“The passing of Javed Omardeen is a heartbreaking loss to the agricultural community, especially the cocoa industry, where his contributions were deeply valued.

>

“A passionate cocoa farmer, Javed was dedicated to promoting TT’s fine cocoa on the global stage.”

Omardeen and his parents – Stephanie and Feroze – both medical doctors, owned a cocoa estate and had won national awards for producing the best cocoa in the country.

Hosein said their hard work and commitment earned them a silver award at the 2024 Cacoa of Excellence Competition in Amsterdam.

Police presence absent in village

Newsday noticed the absence of police at the candlelight vigil.

Residents said the Blanchisseuse Police Station is responsible for patrolling the village; however, their patrols are “far and few between.” One resident said the police were present on first night of the vigil and were supposed to be there for the other two nights.

“We just want to feel safe. We want to come out here at night and feel safe. If you promise us something, fulfil that promise.”

Newsday left the vigil around 9 pm on March 18. Police did not show up by that time. Newsday contacted the police station on March 19, but the corporal was out on patrol.

Newsday also contacted Assistant Commissioner of Police for North East Rishi Singh on March 19, asking about any additional security measures for Brasso Seco.

>

“There is a mandate to have an increase in patrols in Brasso Seco. It is a very remote location from our stations, I would concede that.

“We have instructed that there be more attention paid to the area.”