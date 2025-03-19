Parang singer Susan Maicoo discharged from hospital

Susan Maicoo -

PARANG singer Susan Maicoo has been discharged from the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) after a six-week stay for a yet-to-be-diagnosed health issue.

Her husband Rawle said she was discharged on March 14.

“She is infection free”, he told the Newsday in a WhatsApp message.

“Our family wishes to thank everyone for the love and support and prayers over this period.”

He said she is recuperating at the home of one of their children in Port of Spain as she continues outpatient care.

After lying on a bed for six weeks, Rawle she has lost some mobility and now requires physiotherapy.

“She needs two types of physiotherapy, one for mobility as she has been bedridden for six weeks. She can just stand for about two minutes. Making steps is very difficult.

"She also needs chest physiotherapy to improve her lungs and breathing since the lungs were most impacted with pneumonia and fluid.

“She has started physiotherapy; it has been slow but there is progress. I would like to thank one of her former classmates who donated a new walker for her as every bit helps.”

Maicoo, 62, a resident of Fyzabad and retired teacher at Union Presbyterian Primary School, Siparia, was admitted to the SFGH on February 11, after she started feeling unwell.

She experienced excruciating backaches and abdominal pain and was taken for a CT scan.

The scan showed her lungs, gallbladder, liver, intestines and kidneys were severely affected by sepsis – a life-threatening infection that affects the immune system and could lead to death.

Another scan prior to her discharge showed the infected impacted organs, kidneys, liver, gall bladder and intestines have responded to the treatment and are back to normal functioning.

“The lungs were most severely impacted and are still receiving treatment.

“None of this would have been possible without God who orchestrated the events and timing of the start of her treatment. The healthcare personnel have been tremendous.

“I have heard from several persons of the tremendous outpouring of love on the various social media sites and I know that this is most responsible for the improvement thus far.

“I am not on all the social media platforms, but I would like to hear from you all so that I can communicate this back to Susan."

Queries could be directed to his new email account - maicoorawle5@gmail.com.

Rawle said the stay was emotionally and mentally draining for his wife, especially when a few patients with whom she had formed a bond, died, while she was warded.

Maicoo is best known for her Christmas hits, Trini Christmas is the Best, Where Daisy Gone and Dance, Dance, Dance.