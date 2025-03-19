Kamla calls for independent international election observers on April 28

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. -

THE Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, has written to Prime Minister Stuart Young, with a request for independent international election observers for the April 28 general election.

Despite the government’s invitation to Caricom observers, the opposition said it strongly believes that independent, non-Caribbean international observers are necessary to ensure a free and fair electoral process.

Underscoring “the government’s troubling track record on democratic integrity,” the Persad-Bissessar has called on the Prime Minister to act immediately and invite independent international observers to safeguard the credibility of the 2025 general election.

Persad-Bissessar had made a similar request for Young’s predecessor, former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley, who dismissed the request, saying it was not a priority.

In the March 19 letter, Persad-Bissessar expressed deep concerns over the erosion of democratic institutions, the transparency of the electoral process, and the impartiality of the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC).

She highlighted several key points to make her case. Among them, the fact that international election observers have been monitoring local elections since 2000, but for the first time in 20 years, in 2020, they were absent.

She said this had to do with a delayed invitation during the covid 19 lockdown, and refusal by government to fund quarantine costs.

She also cited conflicts of interest with Caricom Observer Mission considering the Assistant Secretary-General of Caricom, Elizabeth Solomon, is the wife of former attorney general Reginald Armour; the unconstitutional postponement of 2022 LGE, which saw the government being taken to the Privy Council to overturn that decision.

She also pointed to the unaddressed long-standing concerns about the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC), including:

*The High Court’s 2015 ruling that the EBC acted unlawfully by extending voting hours without proper notification.

*The partisan composition of the EBC, with all commissioners appointed from traditional PNM strongholds.

*The EBC’s re-drawing of boundaries for 2021 Tobago House of Assembly elections, and acquiescing to the government’s legislative manipulation to force new elections.

*Irregularities during the 2023 local government elections, including improperly signed ballots and unsecured ballot boxes.