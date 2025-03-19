Injured Levi Garcia out Soca Warriors clash vs Cuba

Trinidad and Tobago forward Levi Garcia in a national training session. - TTFA/FILE PHOTO

The Soca Warriors will be without the experienced pair of Kevin Molino and Levi Garcia for their important 2025 Gold Cup qualifying match against Cuba, which will be played at the Estadio Antonio Maceo in Santiago on March 21 at 4 pm.

A few days later, TT will host Cuba at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, on March 25, at 7 pm, in the return leg.

The winner over the two legs will qualify for the 2025 Gold Cup, which will be held in the US and Canada from June 14-July 6.

Trinidad and Tobago head coach Dwight Yorke told the media on March 19 that Molino, Garcia and defender Jamal Jack will be unavailable.

Garcia will be absent because of injury and Jack has visa issues. A reason was not given for Molino's unavailability.

Midfielder Molino, 34, recently returned to international football after initially announcing his retirement in September 2023. He has been in prolific form for Defence Force this season in the TT Premier Football League, finding the back of the net regularly.

Striker Garcia, 27, transferred earlier this year from AEK Athens in Greece to Spartak Moscow in Russia.

Yorke expressed confidence in his team without the trio. "Players have to be ready to step up...It will open the door for other players," he said during a media conference on Zoom on March 19.

Yorke expects brothers Joevin and Alvin Jones to step in as leaders. A captain has not been named yet.

Soca Warriors squad:

Goalkeepers: Marvin Phillip, Denzil Smith, Jabari St Hillaire.

Defenders: Aubrey David, Isaiah Garcia, Shannon Gomez, Darnell Hosepdales, Alvin Jones, Andre Raymond, Josiah Trimmingham.

Midfielders: Ajani Fortune, Wayne Frederick II, Dantaye Gilbert, Real Gill, Joevin Jones, Daniel Phillips, Andre Rampersad, Kaihim Thomas, Steffen Yeates.

Forwards: Nathaniel James, Isaiah Lee, Brent Sam, Tyrese Spicer.

