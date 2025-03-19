Duke to fight Tobago East, predicts 'total victory'

PDP political leader Watson Duke -

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke will be contesting the Tobago East seat in the April 28 general election.

Duke confirmed his candidacy in a WhatsApp message to Newsday on March 18.

Prime Minister Stuart Young had hours earlier announced the election date and the dissolution of Parliament.

Duke has made significant strides in the last two general elections, firstly as an independent candidate in 2015 when he obtained 1,796 votes compared to the PNM's Ayana Webster-Roy, who won with 7,951 votes.

In 2020, under the PDP banner, Duke received more than three times the votes from 2015, tallying 5,866. However, he still fell short as Webster-Roy received 7,127.

Webster-Roy again stands in the way of Duke, as well as retired fire chief David Thomas of the newly formed Tobago People's Party.

Asked how he feels about his chances this time, Duke said, "Total victory for PDP."

Duke also confirmed PDP will be fighting the Tobago West seat, but he did not reveal who the party's candidate would be.