Chief Sec praises tourists for helping pilot

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, right, and Assistant Secretary Sonny Craig, pay tribute to tourists Anna Hospedales of Canada, second from left, and Sarah Perrson of Sweden. - OCS

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has commended tourists Sarah Perrson of Sweden and Anna Hospedales of Canada, who came to the rescue of pilot Christon Battersby, after he got into difficulty after allegedly jumping off the Pigeon Point Jetty on March 15.

In a video which went viral, a woman, presumably, Perrson, was seen giving Battersby CPR while counting in Swedish. She kept appealing for a "heart starter" (defibrillator).

Battersby was later revived and taken to the Scarborough General Hospital for treatment.

The Trinidad and Tobago Airline Pilots Association (TTALPA) confirmed in a media release on March 18 that Battersby was not paralysed, as erroneously reported by some media houses (not Newsday). TTALPA said it continues to pray for Battersby's "full and speedy recovery" and said it is ready to assist in any way needed.

In a post on its Facebook page, Augustine was seen handing tokens to Perrson and Hospedales.

