Brian Sankarsingh launches new book at SAPA

Brian Sankarsingh -

Award-winning poet and author Brian Sankarsingh is set to launch his latest book, Decolonizing the Trinidadian Mind, at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA), San Fernando, on March 21 from 6 pm-8 pm.

The Canada-based writer takes a bold and unflinching look at the historical and psychological impact of colonial rule on Trinidad and Tobago, examining the deep-seated divisions that persist between Afro- and Indo-Trinidadians, said a media release.

Through a compelling mix of prose and poetry, Sankarsingh traces the lingering effects of history into the present, offering a thought-provoking reflection on how colonial legacies continue to shape national identity, social structures, and cultural consciousness.

More than just a historical analysis, Decolonizing the Trinidadian Mind is a call to action, urging all citizens of TT to transcend racial and religious divides and forge a shared national future built on understanding, unity, and purpose, the release said.

Sankarsingh, known as Brian The Poet, won the Best Historical Fiction award at the 2024 International Impact Book Awards in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, for his four-book series, Enslaved: A Chronicle of Resistance.

"Too often, we accept history as something that just ‘happened’ rather than something that actively shapes who we are today," Sankarsingh said. "This book challenges us to examine our past – not as a burden, but as a tool for building a more cohesive and self-aware society."

The launch will feature a reading by the author, discussions on the book’s themes, conversations on decolonisation and identity, and guest speakers who will provide additional insights into the book’s significance, the release said.

Sankarsingh hopes the book will serve as a catalyst for meaningful, sometimes uncomfortable, but necessary conversations about race, identity, and the enduring effects of colonial rule.

"For too long, we’ve spoken about unity without truly addressing the barriers that keep us divided. If we are to move forward as one nation, we must first have honest conversations about the realities of our past and how they continue to shape our present,” Sankarsingh said.

“This book is my contribution to that dialogue – one that I hope will inspire reflection, debate, and ultimately, progress.”

A limited number of books will be available for purchase at the event, the release said.

The book is also available on Amazon and will soon be stocked at Nigel R Khan Booksellers across TT.

To register for the book launch, visit https://forms.gle/QPMYpmy1J6ut8F968.

