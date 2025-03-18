Young legally appointed PM but...

Stuart Young delivers his first speech as Prime Minister at President's House, St Ann's, on March 17. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: As of March 17, Stuart Young has become the de jure and de facto Prime Minister of TT.

And all the ole talk as to whether the President would be perceived to be biased and partisan in appointing Young because she comes from the bowels of the PNM is making a mountain out of a molehill; it is simply political rubbish.

The Constitution of our country, the supreme law of the land, clearly and unambiguously provides for such an appointment if the majority of the MPs in the House of Representatives signified to the President in clear and unambiguous terms that Young has their support, and that he in fact is their leader in that House and that they constitute the majority of MPs of the PNM.

The Constitution contemplates that the Prime Minister of the country is not necessarily the leader of the party which has the majority of MPs in the House, thus Young could legally sit in Parliament as Prime Minister of the country while Keith Rowley (or any other person whether elected or not to Parliament) occupies the position of leader of the PNM. End of story.

The country must now prepare itself for voting for a Prime Minister and political party who are capable and willing to govern the multiethnic, racial, religious and political interests of all our citizens and not in the interest of some at the expense and disadvantage of others.

And I say, without fear of contradiction, that the great majority of the people of TT was disadvantaged by all the past governments of this country.

ISRAEL B RAJAH-KHAN SC

via e-mail