"Welcome, PM"

THE EDITOR: Without doubt Prime Minister Stuart Young SC will receive suggestions as prospective priorities, accompanied by greetings and expressions of best wishes.

The Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago joins to extend ours. At this stage we feel certain that congratulations can be seen as premature and better reserved for after his performance would have been seen and assessed.

The organisation was formed in 2015 in response to Dr Keith Rowley's call for "volunteers versus the gimme-gimme," on his assuming the prime ministership.

We do look forward to our continued collaboration with state and corporate citizens as we seek to promote and develop patriotism. Among our plans are the hosting of a songwriters workshop and extending our initial Patriotic Song Contest to the entire region.

Imagine what a Caribbean patriotic song competition can do for bringing the region together.

Welcome, Prime Minister, as we pledge our delight to play a part in the development of patriotism.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

co-ordinator

JUNIOR HOWELL

director

GLORIA SARGEANT

secretary