WASA condemns 'indiscriminate discharge' into Guanapo River

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has condemned what it called the indiscriminate discharge in the Guanapo River, jeopardising operations at the Caroni Water Treatment Plant.

A statement from WASA on March 17 assured the public that water along the distribution network is safe.

WASA said it became aware of the irresponsible actions of a contractor engaged in quarrying activity, who has been discharging effluent directly into drains that flow into the upstream Guanapo River.

This discharge has resulted in the watercourse turning brown, posing a significant threat to water production and plant operations.

"WASA wishes to assure the public that the water supply leaving the Caroni Water Treatment Plant continues to meet the highest standards of quality and safety," the statement said.

"The authority has implemented stringent monitoring and treatment protocols to ensure that the water distributed to our customers remains safe for consumption and use."

The statement highlighted that this incident is not only a violation of environmental regulations but also a reckless act that challenges WASA's ability to maintain uninterrupted water production.

WASA is working closely with relevant regulatory agencies, including the Environmental Management Authority (EMA), to investigate this matter and take all necessary actions to end this harmful activity.

The statement said it is deeply concerning that this is not an isolated incident.

WASA recalled that in 2021, a similar event occurred, which forced a disruption in production at the plant, causing undue inconvenience to thousands of customers served by the facility. WASA said it is committed to ensuring that such an event does not recur and will pursue every legal option available to hold those responsible accountable.

WASA urged the public to report any suspicious or illegal activities that may threaten water resources. WASA added it remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting the nation's water sources and ensuring the continued delivery of safe, reliable water to all.