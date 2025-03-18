Vincymas promotes carnival in Trinidad and Tobago

The Vincymas contingent hosted interactive booths at premier events such as Brunch & Soca -Trinidad -the signature premium all-inclusive event curated by Skinny Fabulous and Yung Hova Marketing Group -

Vincymas held its festival promotion during Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival to showcase the 2025 activities and attract visitors to the events.

The promotion was organised by the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) of St Vincent and the Grenadines in collaboration with the St Vincent and The Grenadines Tourism Authority and targeted revellers, media and influencers, a media release said.

Led by the CDC’s marketing and development officer Esworth “Ezzie” Roberts and the SVG Tourism Authority’s senior marketing officer Caricia Taylor, the campaign amplified "awareness of Vincymas while fostering deeper connections with local and international Carnival-goers," the release said.

The promotional team hosted events with interactive booths at prime Carnival hotspots and premier events such as Brunch & Soca - Trinidad, the signature premium all-inclusive event curated by Skinny Fabulous and Yung Hova Marketing Group. The team was also on Ariapita Avenue during the parade of the bands on Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

On the success of the promotion, Roberts said in the release, “Vincymas’ presence at Trinidad’s Carnival 2025 has been a game-changer. We not only captured the attention of the Trinbagonian audience but also engaged with global revellers who flock to Trinidad for Carnival. The enthusiasm and interest shown towards our festival reaffirms that Vincymas is on the rise as a top-tier Caribbean festival experience.”

The release said the Vincymas 2025 campaign also received praise from industry professionals, influencers, and festival-goers who lauded the initiative’s seamless integration into Trinidad’s Carnival landscape. Many attendees expressed keen interest in experiencing Vincymas firsthand and are already making plans to visit St Vincent and the Grenadines for the summer spectacle.

Vincymas celebrations are set for June 27-July 8.