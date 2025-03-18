Unified Coaches tells TTFA: Ban against Cooper unfair

TT under-17 men's coach Shawn Cooper - Photo courtesy TTFA

DAVID SCARLETT

PRESIDENT of the Unified Football Coaches of TT (UFCTT) Jefferson George has expressed his disagreement with the TT Football Association (TTFA) Safeguarding Unit's decision on March 15 to ban Presentation College (San Fernando) and TT U-17 coach Shawn Cooper from coaching minors.

Cooper, a full-time youth football coach, is now unable to engage in his profession indefinitely.

According to TTFA’s Safeguarding Unit head Gary St Rose, Cooper breached Section III, Article 29 of the TTFA Safeguarding Policy, which states: “Where a person and/or organisation is being investigated for abuse, a breach of the Safeguarding policy, or for a criminal offence, the TTFA shall impose conditions on that person’s or organisation’s license to work with children, youth players and vulnerable groups.

“Persons or organisations found in breach of the conditions imposed on their license, shall be suspended from all football related activity until such time as all their disciplinary matters have been concluded.”

In an interview with Newsday on March 18, George deemed the Safeguarding Unit's decision unfair.

“The situation was brought to our attention over the weekend. The UFCTT was put off by the fact that the coach is being tried in the court of public opinion,” George said.

“The coach has not yet given his statement. We find it highly irregular that the decision was made to ban him (without hearing his side). I made inquiries to the (TTFA) president (Keiron Edwards) and head of Safeguarding Mr St Rose, and the feedback was that there is a process that they are following. Our concerns still remain.”

He added, “It is unfair to the coach as he is being denied work and the opportunity to earn a living, without being given the chance to clear his name...

“These allegations bring disrepute to a coach who has been in youth football for over two decades with a spotless career,” he said.

George and the UFCTT made suggestions to the TTFA and the Safeguarding Unit regarding a system where a coach is given an opportunity to speak before any decision is made to restrict or ban them.

As things stand, coaches are unsure about the procedure for instances where there are charges or allegations against them, and the UFCTT is urging the Safeguarding Unit to implement such.

According to George, “There needs to be some sort of standardised procedure so coaches will know what to do in situations like this.

“A situation must not exist where somebody can lay a charge against a coach because he raised his voice and they felt intimidated. That is not very objective.

"(For example), I have a very loud voice and somebody may deem that it affects their mental well-being. That can’t be the case.

“We need to have a standard where coaches can understand what parameters they can operate within when dealing with non-physical situations and accusations of psychological abuse. What is the threshold? How do we measure that? We don’t want to put people at risk to be victimised.”

He continued, “We'll continue to work with the TTFA and the Safeguarding Unit to ensure that the football fraternity can operate in a safe and beneficial space.”

The UFCTT head also said he was aware of a survey that was conducted by the Safeguarding Unit following the conclusion of the recent Concacaf U-17 Championship. To his knowledge, the decision to restrict Cooper was not made from that survey. But he believes that, if it was, and Cooper was not given the opportunity to give his statement, then the matter is one-sided.

The Presentation College San Fernando Past Students Association (PCSFPSA) expressed its support for thei school’s head coach.

In an official statement, the association said, “The PCSFPSA has taken note of information in the public domain concerning the move by the TTFA to prohibit Shawn Cooper from coaching youth players, eighteen years and under, until further notice. Shawn Cooper, who is also an alumnus of Presentation College, San Fernando, currently serves as the school’s Premiership football team coach as well as advisor to the college’s entire football structure.

“The PCSFPSA does not wish to speculate on the matter or matters that would have led to decision by the TTFA. However, it can be stated unequivocally that Shawn Cooper, during his tenure at the College, has been a beacon of discipline, transparency and success. He has not only impacted football players, but all students as a whole with his disciplined and inspirational approach to the sport of football and also his unwavering concern with the academic standing of students and student-athletes.

“The association stands firmly by our distinguished alumnus ‘Coops’, as he is affectionately known, and has extended necessary support that he may require to deal with the situation at hand.

“We look forward to this issue being resolved in a timely manner and await to see coach Cooper on the touchline guiding the Pres Lions to victory in our upcoming Premiership season.”

Cooper still has the opportunity to appeal the decision made by the Safeguarding Unit.