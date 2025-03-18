TTALPA: Pilot who jumped off jetty not paralysed

Christon Battersby -

THE Trinidad and Tobago Airline Pilots Association (TTALPA) has confirmed that First Officer Christon Battersby, who was seriously injured after jumping off the Pigeon Point Jetty on March 15, is not paralysed.

In a media release on March 18, TTALPA lamented that some media houses (not Newsday) reported that Battersby was paralysed.

In a video which went viral, a woman who appeared to be a foreigner was seen giving Battersby CPR on Pigeon Point beach. He was pulled from the water after jumping off the jetty and allegedly hitting his head.

TTALPA said its council has remained in contact with Battersby's family, seeking updates on his progress and extending the association’s unwavering support.

"Today, the association, along with its members, would like to express our deepest gratitude to the citizens of TT, the dedicated medical teams working tirelessly on Christon’s recovery, the vigilant beachgoers that came to his aid and to the many people around the world who have joined us in prayer and well-wishes for our colleague, brother, friend and member. The outpouring of love, support and encouragement from communities everywhere has been incredibly heart-warming."

TTALPA said it continues to pray for his full and speedy recovery and said it is ready to assist in any way needed.