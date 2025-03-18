Tobago Chamber urges Young: Develop good relationship with THA

President of the Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce Curtis Williams. -

THE Tobago Chamber of Industry & Commerce has called on Prime Minister Stuart Young to develop a meaningful working relationship with the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).

Young was sworn in as TT’s eighth Prime Minister on March 17 at President’s House, St Ann’s. Later that day, 27 ministers of government also took their oaths of office during the simple ceremony, which was administered by President Christine Kangaloo.

Young replaced Dr Keith Rowley, who officially resigned as prime minister on March 16, after serving 45 years in public life. Rowley also did not seek re-election as the PNM’s candidate for Diego Martin West, which he represented in the House of Representatives since 1991.

Speaking to Newsday on March 18, the chamber’s president Curtis Williams said, “I hope that Prime Minister Stuart Young governs with integrity and a deep commitment to national unity. It is crucial that his administration fosters a strong working relationship with the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), ensuring that the unique needs of Tobago are not overlooked.”

He said Tobago’s progress must be on par with Trinidad’s development.

“Tobago deserves equitable development, better infrastructure, and greater autonomy in decision-making that directly affects our island. I urge the Prime Minister to prioritise meaningful engagement with Tobagonians and advocate for policies that support sustainable economic growth across both islands.”

Williams made the remarks before the Office of the Prime Minister on March 18 announced general election takes place on April 28.