SRP shot, killed in Curepe

- File photo

A 37-year-old special reserve police officer was shot and killed in Curepe early on March 18. He has been identified as Arkim Baker of San Juan.

Reports say that around 2 am, Baker, who was working at Bobby’s Bar in Curepe, was attending to customers when a man dressed in a dark-coloured jersey, wearing a face mask and a green hat, ran into the bar and shot Baker.

The suspect ran off and got into a waiting car. Baker, who was dressed in a black jersey, light blue long pants and purple and blue Jordan sneakers, ran a short distance into the bar's storage area, where he collapsed.

First responders arrived and cordoned off the area. The District Medical Officer visited, pronounced Baker dead and ordered his removal pending a post-mortem.

The scene was processed and officers recovered two spent nine mm shell casings. Investigations are ongoing.

In Tunapuna, a 65-year-old man was attacked and robbed after he fell asleep and left his front door open.

Reports say sometime between 12 am and 2 am on March 16, the victim, who was sleeping, left his door "slightly ajar."

He was awakened by a blow to his head. The victim said he saw a man, light brown in complexion, six feet tall, with a muscular build, a bald head, of African descent, wearing a red and white mask that covered his face.

The suspect continued attacking the victim, hitting him as he demanded money. The man stole the victim's black ZTE phone, valued at $800, and $1,500 in cash.

The attacker then ran out the front door after the robbery.

In a separate incident, also in Tunapuna, a 55-year-old woman told police she secured her home around 5.30 am on March 17 before heading to work.

When she returned home around 10.30 am, she saw a glass pane of her front door broken. On entering, she saw her house had been ransacked and a cooler, valued at $350, was stolen.

Tunapuna police are investigating both incidents.