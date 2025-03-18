SoE really a waste of time

Police officers block off part of Frederick Street during an SoE operation in Port of Spain on January 15. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: The recent surge in violent crime, as highlighted with four men killed in separate incidents between March 7 and 9, proves that the state of emergency (SoE) has done little to curb the bloodshed.

Instead, it has served to inconvenience law-abiding citizens with endless roadblocks and traffic congestions while failing to make a significant dent in the rates of murder, home invasions, and organised crime.

Criminals continue to act with impunity while ordinary people are left to suffer the consequences of a system that appears powerless to stop them. To make matters worse, the psychological toll of this ongoing crisis is becoming more evident, with increasing cases of depression and suicides, particularly among our youth.

Rather than bringing peace and security, the SoE seems to have exacerbated feelings of hopelessness and despair, leaving citizens to wonder if there is any real plan to restore safety in our country.

Sadly, our voting patterns are not affected by the current crime wave. It seems race has historically played a dominant role in elections rather than issues like crime. While crime affects everyone, it often doesn’t translate into a decisive electoral issue because many voters remain loyal to traditional party lines. Red or yellow. Whether or not, it’s still newsworthy to be informed by the media of the crime wave because it reflects the ongoing failure to address violent crime effectively.

The media continue to report on these incidents to highlight the severity of the problem, even if not necessarily influencing political change. At the end of the day, crime remains a daily reality, even if it isn’t the main driver of how we vote.

That’s why we need a change. We can’t continue doing the same thing over and over and expect a better outcome in our lives. The government has failed us utterly and must be held accountable by our voting finger. Change is the only solution, vote it out.

DR NEIL GOSINE

treasurer, UNC