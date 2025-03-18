Society seeks to improve life of seniors

Fr Martin Sirju - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: The recently formed Geriatric Society of TT, based in St Clair, is the brainchild of its hard working president, Dr Lavanya Thondavada, along with Dr Jacqueline Sabga, Lennox Toussaint, and Fr Martin Sirju.

These dedicated people have been working assiduously and without fanfare to improve in tangible ways the lifestyle of senior citizens. Their mission is to reduce, as far as possible, the amount of prescribed drugs taken by the seniors, and to make their golden years as meaningful and enjoyable as possible.

This is evidenced by a luncheon at Christmas held at the Sundeck Suite, snugly located on Picton Street, where over 50 of us were hosted by the team. The welcome was extremely cordial. Seemingly, even the bougainvilleas in full bloom at the point of entry offered a warm welcome. The dining area was beautifully decorated. The doctors and the young volunteers who attended to our every need were exceptional.

DJ Robin Foster, along with young entertainers Noella Archer and Amerika Mutroo, had many of us dancing and singing along. Special mention must be made of Vishnu Maraj, who rendered two bhajans; what a crooner!

Special thanks to Bermant Caterers for a delectable offering, to Republic Bank for its sponsorship, and also to the providers of a well-stocked bar. Many thanks to all.

>

For those who are unaware, the society offers exercise classes every Wednesday and Friday, from 4 pm to 6 pm, and a dance class following the Friday sessions at the Woodbrook Secondary School.

The society’s efforts extended into the Carnival season, when close to 300 of us were invited to view the parade of the bands on both days, with transportation being made available for those who needed it. Dr Thondavada was gracious enough to deliver the tickets to our homes.

I am extremely grateful for having the opportunity to have my first Grand Stand experience in eight years.

Special thanks to the NCC, the ushers, who took such good care of us, the cleaners for a job well done, and the staff. They all did the NCC proud. The service was world class.

HILARY ANN BROWNE

via e-mail