Soca Warrior Andre Raymond wants to impress coach Yorke in Cuba matches

In this September 6, 2024 file photo, Honduras’ Edwin Rodriguez (R) and TT’s Andre Raymond fight for the ball during a Concacaf Nations League group stage match , at the National stadium in Tegucigalpa. - FILE PHOTO

LEFT-wing back Andre Raymond is eager to show his quality under Soca Warriors head coach Dwight Yorke, in two Concacaf Gold Cup qualifiers against Cuba in the coming week.

TT will first play away from home at the Estadio Antonio Maceo in Santiago on March 21 at 4 pm. A few days later, TT will host Cuba at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, on March 25 at 7 pm.

The winner over the two legs will qualify for the 2025 Gold Cup, which will be staged in the US and Canada from June 14-July 6.

TT and Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke was appointed in November as the Soca Warriors coach.

Raymond, who got playing time under past national coaches, wants to demonstrate his worth.

Speaking to TT Football Association media, Raymond said, "Firstly, I am just thankful and eager to be back in the squad. (I want to) give a good impression under the new coach."

Raymond is hoping to settle down quickly with the squad. "It is my first time in a little while (with the squad), so I have to get accustomed to the boys, learn their style of play that the coach wants us to play before the game."

The last time Raymond was in the TT squad was for two Concacaf Nations League matches in September.

He is anticipating the matches, saying, "For me personally, I haven't played in the Gold Cup before, so I want to be a part of that."

Raymond said he is excited to play alongside his teammates including his close friends Isaiah Lee, Nathaniel James, Dantaye Gilbert and captain Aubrey David. "I look forward to sharing the pitch with them."

Raymond, who is on loan at Scottish club Dunfermline Athletic from another Scottish club St Johnstone, has been battling injuries and is therefore elated to get the call-up.

"Since January, I have not been playing. I went out on loan to a new team, so I am just happy to be back playing and on the pitch getting minutes in and doing what I do most."

The wing back said adjusting to the cold weather has been challenging, but he is learning how to be more disciplined.

"Scotland is very professional. You have to be on point, go to training and do your best every day. That is what I have been doing. The only thing that has been the problem for me has been the weather. I still have not adapted to the weather, but you just have to cope with it every day and do what you have to do."

Soca Warriors provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Marvin Phillip, Denzil Smith, Jabari St Hillaire.

Defenders: Aubrey David, Isaiah Garcia, Shannon Gomez, Darnell Hosepdales, Jamal Jack, Alvin Jones, Andre Raymond, Josiah Trimmingham.

Midfielders: Ajani Fortune, Wayne Frederick II, Dantaye Gilbert, Real Gill, Joevin Jones, Kevin Molino, Daniel Phillips, Andre Rampersad, Kaihim Thomas, Steffen Yeates.

Forwards: Levi Garcia, Nathaniel James, Isaiah Lee, Brent Sam, Tyrese Spicer.