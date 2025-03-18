Rowley's leadership: A decade of empathy in governance

Former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley -

THE EDITOR: Empathy is a defining trait of great leadership, one that enables politicians to connect with the struggles and aspirations of their people. Over the past decade, Rowley as prime minister exhibited this quality through his governance, responding to national crises, advocating for vulnerable groups, and promoting policies aimed at improving the lives of citizens.

From his handling of the covid19 pandemic to his commitment to social justice and economic equity, Dr Rowley has consistently demonstrated that leadership is not just about making decisions, but also about understanding and caring for the people those decisions affect.

The covid19 pandemic was one of the greatest challenges of Rowley's tenure. It demanded not just strong governance, but also deep compassion for citizens facing financial struggles, health concerns and uncertainty.

Understanding the devastating impact of the virus, Rowley implemented strict lockdowns, social distancing measures, and mask mandates. While these restrictions were difficult, they were necessary to protect lives, especially those of the elderly and immunocompromised.

Aware that the lockdowns affected employment and income, his government introduced financial aid and programmes to support individuals and businesses. He also urged public servants overseeing these programmes to handle applications with empathy and efficiency, ensuring that those in need received timely assistance.

As chairman of Caricom, Rowley took a strong stance on the global distribution of vaccines. In 2021, he addressed the World Health Organization, condemning the unequal allocation of vaccines between the wealthy and developing nations. His advocacy helped ensure that TT and other Caribbean nations received access to life-saving doses.

Throughout the pandemic, Rowley engaged directly with the public, holding frequent press conferences to update citizens, address concerns, and reassure the nation that the government was working in their best interest.

While the pandemic was a defining moment, Rowley's empathy in governance has been evident throughout his decade in office.

In 2017, Rowley spoke at the 16th anniversary of Vision on Mission, an organisation dedicated to reintegrate ex-convicts and deportees in society. He emphasised the importance of second chances and pledged continued government support for initiatives that help marginalised individuals rebuild their lives.

Rather than relying solely on punitive measures, Rowley has advocated for treating crime and violence as public health concerns. At the 32nd Heads of Government Meeting of Caricom in 2021, he called for a multidisciplinary approach, recognising that social issues such as lack of education contribute to crime.

Understanding that education is a powerful tool for social mobility, Rowley's government launched the Ministry of Education’s digital transformation programme in 2023. This initiative aimed to provide students with access to digital tools, ensuring they were not left behind in an increasing technology-driven world.

By bridging the digital divide, Rowley displayed a deep concern for future generations and their ability to compete in the global economy.

In times of economic hardship, Rowley has consistently called for national unity. In his 2018 Independence Day message, amidst difficult decisions such as the closure of the Petrotrin refinery, he urged citizens to support one another, emphasising that resilience and collective effort were key to cover coming challenges.

His ability to acknowledge the hardships people faced while promoting a forward-thinking approach reflected his empathy-driven leadership.

Recognising the frustration citizens often feel when dealing with bureaucracy, Rowley repeatedly urged public servants to approach their jobs with empathy. Whether it was processing pandemic relief applications or handling social welfare cases, he emphasised that government employees must treat people with dignity and respect, ensuring that services were not just efficient, but also compassionate.

Over the past ten years Rowley has shown that governance is about more than policies and politics; it is about people. From steering the nation through the covid19 crisis to advocating for social justice, education, and economic equity, his leadership has been marked by a commitment to understanding and addressing the needs of TT's citizens.

While no leader is without flaws, Rowley's ability to empathise with the struggles of his people has shaped his approach to governance. His tenure serves as a reminder that true leadership is not just about making decisions, but also about making a difference in the lives of those you serve.

Now having left office as prime minister, I join with the thousands of others in extending my gratitude to Dr Rowley for his two terms of dedicated service and leadership.

ZARA ST CLAIR

via e-mail