Rowley a rare diamond

Former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: My emotions wanted to get the better of me on March 16 at the PNM presentation of candidates and Dr Rowley’s exit as prime minister, but when those 41 candidates of such high calibre were presented, when I listened to then prime minister-in-waiting Stuart Young (even as I pondered on the stroke of genius which brought this to fruition), when I reflected on Rowley’s television interview on March 13, and his remarks at the ceremony to mark the practical completion of the new terminal building of the Tobago airport, particularly his reference to Sandals, I was more than ever convinced that Rowley is a rare diamond which may never be unearthed here again in TT, at least not for a while.

Since 2015 I have worn no other but a PNM jersey with a "diehard" Rowley image at the back. I knew he would leave office undefeated. Even as I would wear it no more, I remain resolutely bias in my opinion of Rowley’s contribution and the incontrovertible fact that he was the right leader at the right time, covid et al.

Go sing your sound of music; the way I feel I may very well recommend it for a Grammy Award.

Thank you, Dr Rowley, be blessed

ANN MARIE DAVIDSON

>

San Fernando