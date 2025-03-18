Pop sensation Maite Montenegro making waves in Latin America

Maite Merritt: "My dreams started in Trinidad and Colombia, and I want to capture Spanish and English-speaking audiences." - Photo by Lincoln Holder

At just 16, Maite Merritt, known in the entertainment industry as Maite Montenegro, is already making waves in Latin America, becoming one of the most promising growing young voices.

This Latin pop sensation was born in Colombia to a Colombian mother and a Trinidadian father.

Maite's journey in music began at age four when she discovered her love for singing.

By the time she was nine, she had already gained international recognition, showcasing her talent in the popular competition, The Voice Kids, in Colombia, in 2019.

Her powerful performance of Beyoncé's Listen, done in Spanish not only earned her second place but also went viral, racking up over 16 million views on YouTube alone.

Her father, Mario Merritt, a prominent attorney in Trinidad and Tobago and her paternal grandmother were there to witness the unforgettable moment.

Speaking to Newsday, Maite, who attended a private primary school in Maraval, recalled growing up in a household where music was always present, and she felt a passion for singing.

The bilingual singer shared her first public performance on stage at her primary school in Maraval. She is also a songwriter, dancer and actress.

"I remember the crowd clapping, and I felt this energy. I loved performing," Maite recalled.

Her father played a major role in supporting her dream, even taking her to karaoke nights when she was just six.

This became a running joke in the family, as Maite's grandmother often questioned why a young child would be taken to karaoke.

"My grandmother thought it was just a hobby," Maite laughed. "But now, I always ask her, 'Do you still think it is a hobby?'"

Maite has also performed at local events, including sharing the stage with soca artiste Nailah Blackman at a children's show.

She also competed in the Republic Bank Decibel Entertainment Festival at Queen's Hall, St Ann's, where she placed second, and in other competitions.

Maite has already released eight singles and is preparing to drop her first album, Protagonist, in April.

The ten-track album explores different emotions and experiences – from love to heartbreak and personal growth.

"Each song tells a different story. One talks about love, another about an ex, and some reflect on life experiences."

In addition to her solo career, Maite is part of an all-girl Colombian band called Mocca, a group of seven girls who perform K-pop songs in Spanish.

This allows her to bridge her Latin roots and international influences while appealing to a younger audience.

Maite believes her age is an advantage.

"Age is not a limit to achieving your dreams. I want to inspire other teenagers and show them that if I can do it, they can too.

"Follow your passion. Try everything until you find what you love. Do not try to be like everyone else. Be different. Be true to yourself."

As she continues to rise in the music industry, Maite hopes to be seen as a figure like Shakira or Taylor Swift, while staying true to her roots.

"I'm proud of my culture. My dreams started in Trinidad and Colombia, and I want to capture Spanish and English-speaking audiences."

As an actress, she was featured in the Netflix TV series titled

Mi encuentro con el mal (My encounter with evil), which premiered in 2022. The four-part series comprises dramatic re-enactments and personal testimonies of people who claimed to have encountered demonic possession and supernatural evil. Maite played an evil character in the episodes.

The official video for her latest song, Miami, was released in February 2024 and has 50,000 views on Facebook. Some of her other songs include

Nuevo Versión,

Niño Bueno, and

No Me Importa.

When asked whether she prefers singing or acting, Maite confidently responded, "I prefer singing. On stage, I am my own boss. In acting, you have to follow a script. With music, I can express myself freely."

Maite's fanbase continues to grow with over 70,000 followers on TikTok, 60,000 followers each on YouTube and Instagram, and 12,000 followers on Facebook.

Her father, one of, if not her biggest supporter from day one, shared how proud he was of her dedication to her craft.

"I admire that she knew what she wanted from a very young age and stayed focused on it," Mario said.

"She sacrificed and decided to sing every day. She worked with a vocal coach and committed herself to improving her talent."

As a father, he believes true happiness comes from doing what you love.

"My job is to support her. If music makes her happy, then I will stand by her. People must enjoy what they do. The only thing in life you cannot exchange is time, so spend it doing what you love."

Her manager Peter Williams believes Maite has what it takes to reach international stardom.

"She has amazing abilities, easily transitioning from Spanish to English, and people love her sound. I believe she has what it takes to go far in this industry, and I am willing to go the distance with her," Williams said.

With her passion for music and strong family and fan support, Maite seems closer to becoming an international star.