Police seize $10m 'Creepy Colombian cannabis'

- File photo

Police seized 99 kilogrammes of marijuana with a street value of $10 million during a search in La Horquetta on March 17.

A media release on March 18 said around 10.15 pm on March 17, officers of the Highway Patrol Task Force were conducting a stop-and-search operation in the La Horquetta district.

Officers received reports of a gold-coloured Nissan Tiida, suspected to be transporting guns. The officers saw the car on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway and stopped it.

Officers approached the vehicle and saw several large rectangular plastic packages and two large crocus bags containing multiple smaller brown rectangular packets inside the car.

On searching the packages, officers discovered they contained marijuana. The driver, the car's sole occupant, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

The suspect and the seized items were taken to the special investigations unit, where the drugs were further examined and weighed. The seizure amounted to 99 kilogrammes of "Creepy Colombian cannabis," with a street value of $10,864,953.

The suspect was transferred to the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch in Barataria, where enquiries are ongoing.

According to Snr Supt Garvin Simon, Highway Patrol, “Road stop-and-search exercises are a critical component of crime-fighting efforts, allowing law enforcement to intercept illegal drugs, firearms and wanted persons before they can cause harm.”